Investment
Superhero launches auto-invest capability

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 12 SEP 2022   12:37PM

Superhero has rolled out an auto-invest feature on its platform and also introduced a new investment discovery experience for users.

From today, Superhero users can schedule automatic buy orders to have a recurring order for any share or ETF available on Superhero, either Australian or US.

The new feature is intended to make it easier for Australians to grow their wealth through investment, chief technology officer and co-founder Wayne Baskin said.

"We know from recent investor research that nearly half of Superhero investors (45%) put aside a certain amount of money each week or month to invest. With auto-invest, we'll make it easier for Aussies to build their investment portfolios - and develop a long-term investing strategy," he said.

"At Superhero, our ethos has always been to think investor first."

He added that there are several other product updates on the way, including stop loss orders.

Superhero has also introduced a new investment discovery experience for users to help them find Australian and US shares and ETFs based on investment themes, rising stocks or popularity on the platform.

Superhero is in the process of merging with digital currency exchange Swyftx, to create a $1.5 billion digital asset and financial services company with more than 800,000 customers in total.

