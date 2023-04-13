SuperConcepts integrates with Smarter SMSF platform

SuperConcepts has joined forces with Smarter SMSF, integrating SuperMate and the documentation platform for streamlined SMSF administration.

SuperConcepts chief technology officer Andy Forbes and Smarter SMSF chief executive Aaron Dunn said the integration is now available to SuperMate clients at a recent webinar.

SuperMate users can now integrate their site to the Smarter SMSF platform to access client data.

The integration also enables users to generate SMSF documents that come pre-filled with data from SuperMate.

"Through the API, users can now seamlessly order documents, including deed upgrades, pensions, and investment strategies," Dunn said.

"The functionality enables users to automatically set up a new SMSF into SuperMate, which also incorporates our new ABN/TFN integration."

But there's more on the horizon that will leverage the "full power" of the SuperMate API, Forbes said.

The integration is poised for future enhancements, including more document types and the automatic transfer of data, and documents from Smarter SMSF to the SuperMate system, he said.

Dunn added: "We see some fantastic opportunities ahead with this two-way integration."

"With an ever-growing number of documents on the platform, accessing the SuperMate integration will save significant time for SuperMate users, leveraging the expertise built into Smarter SMSF's suite of documents."

In February 2022, SuperConcepts released a refreshed version of SuperMate. The new version offered a document extraction tool called DataHero, which provides "enhanced transaction automation" and "time-saving features."