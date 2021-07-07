NEWS
Executive Appointments

SuperConcepts appoints chief executive

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 JUL 2021   11:54AM

AMP's SuperConcepts has made its interim chief executive permanent following the resignation of Lara Bourguignon.

Grant Christensen was first appointed as interim chief executive in December after Bourguignon's departure and while SuperConcepts recruited for her replacement.

Christensen was made permanent on July 1.

He joined SuperConcepts in 2006 and has worked in the SMSF industry for 15 years. He has experience across sales, marketing, customer service, risk and compliance.

Christensen also ran the SuperConcepts YourSMSF administration business for two years.

AMP Australia's director, platforms Edwina Maloney said Christensen was chosen after an extremely competitive selection process.

"I appreciate that the SuperConcepts business has undergone a period of significant change over the last few years," Maloney said.

"Grant's appointment will mean a seamless transition and no disruption to our customers and, with his extensive experience, Grant will provide stability and entrepreneurship to the SuperConcepts team."

Christensen added: "Our company has a history and passion not matched by many in our industry, and I am excited to lead our staff into this next chapter of our growth."

"My focus is on our clients and challenging the complexity and costs of running an SMSF through continued innovation using our unique position as the leading SMSF provider."

Bourguignon was previously at SuperConcepts for over two years. She has since joined consulting firm Credas Solutions in a wealth advisory role.

Read more: SuperConceptsLara BourguignonGrant ChristensenEdwina MaloneyAMP AustraliaCredas Solutions
