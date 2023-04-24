Newspaper icon
Superannuation market defies capital market chaos

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 24 APR 2023   12:08PM

Australia's superannuation sector is flourishing, with APRA reporting a record-breaking $163 billion in contributions for 2021-22. This growth was driven by a 9% uptick in employer contributions and a 23% increase in member contributions.

Rainmaker Information highlights that in 2021-22, Australians paid an average of 17.4% of their total wages and salaries into superannuation, 70% more than the 10% compulsory Superannuation Guarantee (SG) contribution rate.

Australians' 17.4% contribution ratio has risen from 15.8% in 2018 but remains lower than the 20.8% peak in 2017, before the introduction of the Transfer Balance Cap (TBC). The TBC limited tax-free retirement savings to $1.6 million.

Rainmaker suggested that without the TBC, total superannuation contributions in 2022 would have reached 23% of all wages, or around $212 billion - 30% more than the actual amount in 2021-22.

Time to buy smaller companies?

"As high as this ratio could've potentially been, it still pales in significance compared to 2007 when the Howard government abolished taxes on retirement savings; when they did this, contributions exploded to 34.8% of total wages," a Rainmaker report said.

Over the past decade, superannuation contributions have consistently outperformed benefit payments, surpassing them by an average of 30%. In dollar terms, this translates to contributions exceeding benefits by an average of $34 billion.

While the SG contribution rate is steadily increasing towards 12%, member contributions have been declining, with the above-SG contribution rate falling by one-third since 2009 to reach 7% in 2022.

A more alarming trend, the rising share of total benefit payments paid as lump sums, which has reversed course so dramatically that it now appears to be the new normal. Instead of relying on a steady income stream through pensions, more retirees are choosing to take larger lump sum payments upfront.

In 2015-16, the share of benefits paid as pensions peaked at 62% but had dropped to just 44% by 2020-21, but rebounded to 50% in 2021-22.

Read more: SuperannuationAustraliaPensionJohn HowardRainmaker InformationSuperannuation GuaranteeTransfer Balance Cap
