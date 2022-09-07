Super wars not over: Swan

Appearing on a panel at the Conference for Major Super Funds, Cbus chair Wayne Swan warned the industry has a fight on its hands when it comes to big structural reforms moving forward.

"I was in the parliament when we started the Super Guarantee 30 years ago, and I've been a participant looking at it from the outside and now from within," Swan said.

"I can say what I've found now from within is that I fully understand just how important the collaborative model is, the model of employers and unions getting together as trustees on a profit-to-member model."

Now, he said, super funds have got to decide how to reinvigorate the profit-to-member model, the collaborative model of unions and employers, to meet the attacks which are going to continue to come over the next 30 years.

"We need to find the next generation of CFOs, CIOs, and trustees that are going to breathe much more life into that collaborative model, as it continues to be attacked because it's too commercial," he said.

Spirit Super independent chair Naomi Edwards shared a slightly different perspective.

"For the last 10 years we've been in the valley of regulatory terror awaiting what new changes will arise, and I think there'll be a breather from that," she said.

Now, she said, the new valley of terror that super funds are entering is not regulatory or political, but competitive.

"I think that the competition is not primarily of industry super funds, retail funds, or other funds, as I think we're now officially "frenemies"," she said.

"But we're not swimming in our lanes; we're swimming in many funnels nationally across a lot of lanes. And I think that for many of us finding how we succeed and define ourselves with this new competitive threat, let alone new competitive threats that could come from the outside, will be the terrifying thing.

"However, it is nice to have a break from the regulatory terrors of the last five years."

Meanwhile, AustralianSuper trustee director Claire Keating said: "if you don't like change, don't be in superannuation."

"I've worked in super for almost 30 years and its changed so many times.

"It seems to be forgotten that responding to constant tinkering and changes and potential changes costs members money, because the preparation we do for things that might happen or might not happen actually takes away from us running the fund for members benefit."

Focusing more on the purpose of super and getting back to that may help guide funds on how to spend members' money and in their best interests, she added.

Meanwhile, Swan said that while there are certainly challenges ahead, he remains optimistic for the future of super.

"We have to keep explaining why it's compulsory and why it's preserved, and I don't think it's all that hard, because we've got such a great record to point to," Swan said.

"Of course, the wars aren't over yet. We're going to have to keep going back to the very basics of the system, because it's such a powerful case that Australian working people are getting a slice of the profits their hard work generated, and getting it returned in decent retirement incomes. It's a fantastic story.

"Industry super is in such a fantastic position to do that because of the record of the last 30 years."