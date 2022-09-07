Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super wars not over: Swan

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 SEP 2022   2:23PM

Appearing on a panel at the Conference for Major Super Funds, Cbus chair Wayne Swan warned the industry has a fight on its hands when it comes to big structural reforms moving forward.

"I was in the parliament when we started the Super Guarantee 30 years ago, and I've been a participant looking at it from the outside and now from within," Swan said.

"I can say what I've found now from within is that I fully understand just how important the collaborative model is, the model of employers and unions getting together as trustees on a profit-to-member model."

Now, he said, super funds have got to decide how to reinvigorate the profit-to-member model, the collaborative model of unions and employers, to meet the attacks which are going to continue to come over the next 30 years.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

"We need to find the next generation of CFOs, CIOs, and trustees that are going to breathe much more life into that collaborative model, as it continues to be attacked because it's too commercial," he said.

Spirit Super independent chair Naomi Edwards shared a slightly different perspective.

"For the last 10 years we've been in the valley of regulatory terror awaiting what new changes will arise, and I think there'll be a breather from that," she said.

Now, she said, the new valley of terror that super funds are entering is not regulatory or political, but competitive.

"I think that the competition is not primarily of industry super funds, retail funds, or other funds, as I think we're now officially "frenemies"," she said.

"But we're not swimming in our lanes; we're swimming in many funnels nationally across a lot of lanes. And I think that for many of us finding how we succeed and define ourselves with this new competitive threat, let alone new competitive threats that could come from the outside, will be the terrifying thing.

"However, it is nice to have a break from the regulatory terrors of the last five years."

Meanwhile, AustralianSuper trustee director Claire Keating said: "if you don't like change, don't be in superannuation."

"I've worked in super for almost 30 years and its changed so many times.

"It seems to be forgotten that responding to constant tinkering and changes and potential changes costs members money, because the preparation we do for things that might happen or might not happen actually takes away from us running the fund for members benefit."

Focusing more on the purpose of super and getting back to that may help guide funds on how to spend members' money and in their best interests, she added.

Meanwhile, Swan said that while there are certainly challenges ahead, he remains optimistic for the future of super.

"We have to keep explaining why it's compulsory and why it's preserved, and I don't think it's all that hard, because we've got such a great record to point to," Swan said.

"Of course, the wars aren't over yet. We're going to have to keep going back to the very basics of the system, because it's such a powerful case that Australian working people are getting a slice of the profits their hard work generated, and getting it returned in decent retirement incomes. It's a fantastic story.

"Industry super is in such a fantastic position to do that because of the record of the last 30 years."

Read more: Wayne SwanClaire KeatingNaomi Edwards
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super's defense against economic volatility
Wayne Swan joins AIST board
Spirit Super pays tribute to Doug Fry
Vale Tom McDonald
Cbus names deputy chair
Spirit Super purchases landmark site in Tasmania's largest property deal
Industry fund chief steps down, successor named
Cbus, Media Super sign SFT deed
Wayne Swan to chair Cbus
Trustee of the Year announced

Editor's Choice

New Forests launches new division, appoints team

CASSANDRA BALDINI
New Forests Asset Management announced the formation of New Agriculture and the appointment of four investment professionals to the team.

AustralianSuper breaks into world's top 20 pension funds

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The superannuation giant has jumped two places in a global survey of pensions and now ranks number 20 with total assets of US$169 billion.

Schroders names head of private wealth

CHLOE WALKER
Theone Star has joined the Schroders Australia team as its new head of private wealth.

IFM Investors appoints chief strategy officer

CHLOE WALKER
The $200 billion fund manager is set to expand its private investments capability, appointing London-based Luba Nikulina as its first chief strategy officer.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Travis Miller

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER
IPARTNERS PTY LTD
As someone who saw a job in financial services as an alternative to Aussie rules football, iPartners Group chief executive Travis Miller has carved a career out of thinking outside the box. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.