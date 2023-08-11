Super tough sell for First Nations people: Podcast

In the latest episode of the Financial Standard podcast, First Nations Foundation chief executive Phil Usher says superannuation is inadequate for meeting the needs of all Indigenous Australians, adding that change is needed to ensure better future outcomes.

Going into detail, Usher said the system's architecture is simply not conducive to positive outcomes for First Nations people, noting preservation or retirement age is typically 60 or 65.

"Life expectancy for an Aboriginal male is 71, so immediately it's a bit of a difficult sell for First Nations people who are not confident that they're ever going to be able to access or enjoy their retirement savings," he said.

While First Nations Foundation remains committed to narrowing the age disparity between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians, Usher said it is essential to address the existing reality to establish a fairer system.

He suggests one way is to create a tiered early release system, applicable by postcode, acknowledging that it is often difficult to apply concessions based on race.

"There are certain postcodes in regional and remote areas with high indigenous populations. I think we can say, 'If you've lived in this postcode for five to 10 years, you can access your super at this age'," he said.

"That's the attractive part of superannuation, that's how it's pitched; it's for equality in retirement, saving for retirement. If you don't get to access it during that time, then there is just going to be disengagement throughout the entire period."

Although funds can't mandate legislation, Usher explained there are a few ways they can assist in supporting Indigenous members, and actively contribute to improving outcomes for the communities.

"They've got a platform and authority on that platform because they're large, significant players in the financial markets in Australia," he said.

"They can certainly do a bit of engagement and consultation, understand what the community wants, and then potentially amplify those voices through their channels."

Usher said super funds can drive initiatives that put pressure on the government and incentivise the industry.

"For example, the preservation age, life expectancy, is why Aboriginal people are disengaged. If we got the top 10 to 20 super funds all on that one page, I think that becomes much more significant, much more meaningful," he said.

"For those organisations, that's not a huge output and it's not something that requires years and years of planning. It's a consultation process, and then leveraging current channels."

Super funds also have an opportunity to influence with their investments, he pointed out, using the example of Woolworths' 2021 plans to open a Dan Murphy's store near dry communities in Darwin.

"If you're a super fund and eight, nine or 10% of your holdings are with that organisation, as a shareholder you have a lot of power to persuade management and ultimately, the board, whether that's the right decision or not," he said.

"Looking at it from that aspect, I think there's a lot of opportunity and a lot of power that super funds have to support First Nations people."