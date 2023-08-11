Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super tough sell for First Nations people: Podcast

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 11 AUG 2023   12:43PM

In the latest episode of the Financial Standard podcast, First Nations Foundation chief executive Phil Usher says superannuation is inadequate for meeting the needs of all Indigenous Australians, adding that change is needed to ensure better future outcomes.

Going into detail, Usher said the system's architecture is simply not conducive to positive outcomes for First Nations people, noting preservation or retirement age is typically 60 or 65.

"Life expectancy for an Aboriginal male is 71, so immediately it's a bit of a difficult sell for First Nations people who are not confident that they're ever going to be able to access or enjoy their retirement savings," he said.

While First Nations Foundation remains committed to narrowing the age disparity between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians, Usher said it is essential to address the existing reality to establish a fairer system.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

He suggests one way is to create a tiered early release system, applicable by postcode, acknowledging that it is often difficult to apply concessions based on race.

"There are certain postcodes in regional and remote areas with high indigenous populations. I think we can say, 'If you've lived in this postcode for five to 10 years, you can access your super at this age'," he said.

"That's the attractive part of superannuation, that's how it's pitched; it's for equality in retirement, saving for retirement. If you don't get to access it during that time, then there is just going to be disengagement throughout the entire period."

Although funds can't mandate legislation, Usher explained there are a few ways they can assist in supporting Indigenous members, and actively contribute to improving outcomes for the communities.

"They've got a platform and authority on that platform because they're large, significant players in the financial markets in Australia," he said.

"They can certainly do a bit of engagement and consultation, understand what the community wants, and then potentially amplify those voices through their channels."

Usher said super funds can drive initiatives that put pressure on the government and incentivise the industry.

"For example, the preservation age, life expectancy, is why Aboriginal people are disengaged. If we got the top 10 to 20 super funds all on that one page, I think that becomes much more significant, much more meaningful," he said.

"For those organisations, that's not a huge output and it's not something that requires years and years of planning. It's a consultation process, and then leveraging current channels."

Super funds also have an opportunity to influence with their investments, he pointed out, using the example of Woolworths' 2021 plans to open a Dan Murphy's store near dry communities in Darwin.

"If you're a super fund and eight, nine or 10% of your holdings are with that organisation, as a shareholder you have a lot of power to persuade management and ultimately, the board, whether that's the right decision or not," he said.

"Looking at it from that aspect, I think there's a lot of opportunity and a lot of power that super funds have to support First Nations people."

Read more: First Nations FoundationFinancial StandardPhil Usher
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Equity Trustees combines super, trustee arms
Australian Ethical unveils new moderate fund
Private credit to play critical role in the economy: MA Financial
Mayfair 101 accuses ASIC of "suspicious" conduct over FOIs
More than $100k raised at FICAP RockStar
New CFS platform at the cutting Edge: Quirk
Goldman Sachs launches global infra feeder fund for Aussie investors
Aware Super details new term deposit option
Insignia Financial plans advice business transformation
Industry grapples with looming cyber threats

Editor's Choice

Australian Ethical unveils new moderate fund

CHLOE WALKER
The Australian Ethical Moderate Fund is set to launch at the end of the month and aims to offer a new, more balanced risk profile for investors.

Equity Trustees combines super, trustee arms

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Equity Trustees is merging its superannuation and corporate trustee services divisions, creating a $150 billion business.

Multiple moves in Aware investments team

ELIZABETH FRY
While adding a new head of portfolio management and chief operating officer for investments, Aware Super has lost one of its key portfolio managers to an asset consultant.

Investors recoup $3m in first Caddick payout

KARREN VERGARA
Investors duped by fake financial adviser Melissa Caddick were paid $3 million, as distributed by liquidators Jones Partners.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angus Whiteley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD
Stafford Capital chief executive Angus Whiteley's innate curiosity and unwavering passion propelled him to the helm of a proudly Australian investor, evolving over the years to contribute to a more sustainable future. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.