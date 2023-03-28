Newspaper icon
Super reform "takes away the right to be tax exempt"

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 28 MAR 2023   12:09PM

The potential super shake-up, which includes contentious provisions on pension payments and unrealised capital gains tax, has drawn criticism from a top AFSL.

Under the existing Superannuation Industry Supervision (SIS) regulations, retirees must draw a minimum pension amount based on their age when they start an income stream. This minimum amount must be withdrawn to maintain the tax-exempt status of the pension account.

But Morgans Financial head of wealth management Terri Bradford noted that the proposed calculations stipulate that all super withdrawals must be included, not accounting for the regulatory requirement for pension drawdowns.

The application of the credit and debit system for Transfer Balance Cap recognises that pension payments are a function of the pension account and do not include these payments to determine a person's debit or credit amount against their transfer balance cap.

"These new calculations should afford the same recognition of pension payments," Bradford said.

"Adding regulated pension payments back to the earnings calculation increases the earnings rate and thus the tax liability; this is unfair to the pensioner."

Moreover, under the proposed laws, retirees who rely on regular withdrawals from their account-based pensions to cover living expenses face an effective tax if their total super balance exceeds $3 million at the end of a financial year. The tax burden increases when the pension is added back to calculate total earnings for the year.

"This is a tax on what's supposedly an exempt pension," Bradford said.

"This takes the Australian taxation regime for superannuation to a TTT system, tax on contributions, tax on earnings, and now a tax on drawdowns. We will be the only country in the world who taxes a person on their retirement savings every step of the way."

Unrealised capital gains tax

Meanwhile, Bradford's key arguments against including unrealised capital gains in total super balance calculations revolve around concerns over double taxation and a potential retrospective impact.

Firstly, the proposed taxation approach may result in assets being taxed on their unrealised gains, and upon sale, the realised gains would face taxation again.

Secondly, despite the legislations planned implementation on 1 July 2025, it would still apply to the unrealised earnings of assets already present within an individual's super account.

Critics argue that it could be perceived as a retrospective tax on existing assets, potentially impacting financial planning strategies for those nearing or in retirement.

Heffron managing director Meg Heffron shares similar apprehensions. She pointed out that the proposed tax's inclusion of unrealised capital gains may cause taxpayers to pay tax on the growth of their fund's assets before they are sold, deviating from standard taxation practices.

Heffron also highlighted the possibility of taxpayers paying tax on capital gains their funds never received. In some instances, taxpayers may see their fund's value decrease, resulting in negative earnings. However, they wouldn't receive a tax refund; instead, they could only carry forward this loss to reduce earnings in a future year.

Indexation and the super cap

Superannuation tax controversies, which include concerns about pension payments and unrealised capital gains, are further complicated by the potential consequences of an unindexed cap.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, a Financial Services Council analysis of ATO data revealed that if the government's $3 million super cap isn't indexed, around 500,000 individuals currently saving for retirement or already retired could be adversely affected.

However, Bradford emphasised the overlooked fact that the actual cap in today's dollars is around $2.6 million, depending on the discount rate applied.

With inflation significantly reducing money's purchasing power, consequently she argued that a long-term cap should be indexed to minimise its impact on superannuation savings.

"It just doesn't make sense that the government has introduced a cap that is not indexed. So many more Australians will be captured in 20, 30 years' time as they work towards their own retirement savings goals," Bradford said.

She also urged the government to consider the human impact of the proposed super reform.

"I don't begrudge the fact there are some people who do have far too much in super and who arguably could afford to pay the additional tax. But many small businesspeople and farmers are asset-rich, cash-poor, where their business has been their whole life," she said.

"They have simply relied upon and trusted the super system to plan their eventual retirement."

