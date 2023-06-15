Super planning remains top adviser focus this EOFY: Podcast

BT Financial Group technical consultant Tim Howard says super contribution planning is top of mind for clients and their financial advisers this end of financial year.

On a recent podcast episode, Howard told Financial Standard it's not just about maximising superannuation contributions, advisers are also looking at client eligibility for the carry forward concessional cap.

He said advisers are reviewing the last five financial years for clients and questioning if they have any unused cap space.

"Advisers are looking for a bit of clarity around how these rules work," he said.

"If a client perhaps made no contributions in one year but had a total super balance in that year above $500,000, can we carry for that unused cap space? If I get the client to log into their myGov account and look at the ATO profile, is that going to be correct around how much carry forward to cap space they do or don't have?

He further highlighted advisers must keep in mind that a lot of public offer super funds will have cut-off dates around accepting contributions.

"While you can get a contribution in theory right up to June 30, a lot of products will say, 'we won't accept it and we can't guarantee that we'll accept a contribution in the days or the week leading up to that cut-off'," he explained.

"So that's a product-based judgment that advisers need to be aware of when advising clients around the final contributions for this year."

Shifting from client concerns to advisers', he said there are a few things business owners should be thinking about.

"The first is going to be the increase to the superannuation guarantee (SG)," he said.

"This is not getting as much mention it as used to, but the rate of SG is continuing to increase up to 12% in a few years, 0.5% each year and 11% from July 1 next financial year."

Howard said with this in mind, advisers will need to ensure adjustments in payroll systems are made for their employees' so increased obligations are met.

From an administrative point of view, he also flagged small businesses should be aware of super payday changes.

"A lot of advisers probably saw that, just before the federal budget, the government made an announcement that they intend to introduce legislation to have payday SG payments," he said.

"So, a lot of us understand SG, at minimum, is due at the end of each quarter for eligible employees. The government proposed that as of July 2026, SG is going to need to be paid at the same time as individual salary and wages. That's not law yet but it's something to keep in mind."

The final consideration for advisers is ensuring professional standards are also met.

"If they (advisers) haven't yet met their education pathways, they have until January 2026 to do that. That's the last piece in the puzzle for professional standards for advisers," he said.

"A lot of advisers are still on the pathway to meeting their education standards by that date. "

Listen to the full episode here: