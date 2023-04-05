Super performance test consultation opens

Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones has opened consultations that aim to make the superannuation performance test more accurate by updating the benchmarks and extending the testing period.

These are among the proposed changes to the Your Future, Your Super legislation Jones floated yesterday under Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Amendment (Your Future, Your Super- Addressing Underperformance in Superannuation) Regulations 2023.

Changing the duration of the testing period will examine a superannuation product's performance based on the last 10 years instead of an eight-year period.

"Extending the lookback period is expected to sharpen the incentive of trustees to focus on long-term decision making and aligns with broader industry disclosures," Jones said.

Several benchmarks will be updated in a bid to make the test more accurate.

The new test will expand the international unlisted property benchmark to a greater geographical allocation.

Australian and international unlisted infrastructure will be updated to a median version of the existing index to ensure that the benchmark remains representative of investments in these asset classes. Finally, Australian fixed income is set to include an exposure to inflation-linked bonds and floating-rate credit.

"The purpose of the amendment is to improve the accuracy of the test, reduce the incentive for trustees to avoid certain investments, and reflect the latest index names, while maintaining the integrity of the test," he said.

As for notification letters sent to members of funds that failed the performance test two years in a row, Jones wants these written in simpler language, and to ensure that they clearly explain what the result means for members.

Stakeholders have until May 2 to have their say.

Yesterday, Jones released the outcomes of the Your Future, Your Super review in which the performance test forms a significant tranche of the legislation.

The review also found improvements to be made to stapling, stating that those moving to high-risk jobs could have their insurance compromised if their super is stapled to a provider that has inappropriate insurance coverage.