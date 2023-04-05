Super performance test consultation opens

Super performance test consultation opensBY KARREN VERGARA | WEDNESDAY, 5 APR 2023 12:39PM
Read more: Stephen Jones
Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones has opened consultations that aim to make the superannuation performance test more accurate by updating the benchmarks and extending the testing period.
These are among the proposed changes to the Your Future, Your Super legislation Jones floated yesterday under Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Amendment (Your Future, Your Super- Addressing Underperformance in Superannuation) Regulations 2023.
Changing the duration of the testing period will examine a superannuation product's performance based on the last 10 years instead of an eight-year period.
"Extending the lookback period is expected to sharpen the incentive of trustees to focus on long-term decision making and aligns with broader industry disclosures," Jones said.
Several benchmarks will be updated in a bid to make the test more accurate.
The new test will expand the international unlisted property benchmark to a greater geographical allocation.
Australian and international unlisted infrastructure will be updated to a median version of the existing index to ensure that the benchmark remains representative of investments in these asset classes. Finally, Australian fixed income is set to include an exposure to inflation-linked bonds and floating-rate credit.
"The purpose of the amendment is to improve the accuracy of the test, reduce the incentive for trustees to avoid certain investments, and reflect the latest index names, while maintaining the integrity of the test," he said.
As for notification letters sent to members of funds that failed the performance test two years in a row, Jones wants these written in simpler language, and to ensure that they clearly explain what the result means for members.
Stakeholders have until May 2 to have their say.
Yesterday, Jones released the outcomes of the Your Future, Your Super review in which the performance test forms a significant tranche of the legislation.
The review also found improvements to be made to stapling, stating that those moving to high-risk jobs could have their insurance compromised if their super is stapled to a provider that has inappropriate insurance coverage.
Related News
Editor's Choice
UBS set for Australian wealth management comeback
Global X debuts US corporate bond ETF
RBA steadies cash rate, flags more hikes
Super performance test consultation opens
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Digging deeper into goal-centric financial planning
Why the Quality of Advice Review is an opportunity for paraplanning's future
Super funds are ready to take on the world
Vendor locking - the family office counterparty trap
Graham Lees
TANARRA CAPITAL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD