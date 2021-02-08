Super must prioritise cybersecurity risk: Report

The superannuation industry is not prioritising the threat of cybersecurity risk and lacks the systems and understanding to address such challenges, according to a new report.

The survey conducted by The Gateway Network Governance Body (GNGB) and PwC found that the industry is overwhelmingly calling for minimum cybersecurity control standards to be implemented.

The report, Securing the future: Protecting Australia's superannuation ecosystem against cybersecurity threats, canvassed over 80 C-level superannuation and cyber experts.

Ninety-two percent want baseline standards introduced while 85% said existing frameworks and

standards should be aligned and streamlined.

The majority (82%) of breaches relate to phishing emails, followed by identity theft (56%), human error or negligence (55%) and malware (46%).

Over half (62%) of respondents admitted they have limited understanding of cyber risk as senior managers, which is a limitation in managing such risks.

"There is a lack of accountability for end-to-end cybersecurity resilience across the Australian superannuation system. Due to the ecosystems' complexity and highly networked environment, organisations, third parties and members do not always clearly understand their responsibilities," the report said.

Ideally, the superannuation industry should have in place minimum cybersecurity controls and systems that identify and share cyber threats and intelligence in real time.

The systems would be able to prevent and manage risks from member behaviour, and a rehearsed and coordinated approach is in place to respond to cyber incidents, the report read.

PwC and GNGB suggest the super industry establish a working group of key representatives that sets out terms of reference, and timeframes to achieve cybersecurity goals.

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia chief executive Martin Fahy said the superannuation value chain is made up of more than just the funds.

"The critical point to make is that the industry as a whole is only as strong as our weakest link. This report throws into stark relief the importance of working together on cybersecurity and sharing our expertise for the benefit of the whole," he said.

GNGB executive officer Michelle Bower said that while these risks are not unique to super, the complex nature of the ecosystem means they are of critical importance for a rapidly changing superannuation landscape.

"Cyber threats tend to be fairly similar across a range of industry targets, but the sheer number of organisations involved in super, the size and national importance of the super pool means that while there have been no large-scale successful attacks to date, if there were one it could have very severe consequences for a huge number of people," she said.