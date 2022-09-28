Super members switching options amid uncertainty

Super members switching options amid uncertaintyBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 28 SEP 2022 12:41PM
Finder's latest survey of superannuation fund members has revealed that 11% have switched to a more conservative risk profile in the past six months in a bid to safeguard their retirement savings.
In total, this year has seen almost 20% of super members make a change to their risk profile, 11% of them taking a more conservative approach.
Specifically, more than 25% gen Y super members have switched their super option in the past six months - 17% chose a more conservative option, while 9% switched to a more aggressive product.
Just 7% of Baby Boomers made a change to their risk profile.
Overall, 81% of respondents have not touched their super investments in the past six months.
Finder superannuation expert Alison Banney said that there's a strong correlation between global uncertainty and the amount of risk people are prepared to take with their investments.
"A lot of people are looking for less volatility due to macro-economic factors such as inflation and a looming recession," she said.
"People don't want to take unnecessary risk when it comes to their retirement savings."
In August, a Finder report indicated that 86% of Australian's don't top up their super fund regularly.
According to the report, one in 10 Australians with super don't know the name of their fund provider - equivalent to approximately 1.5 million people.
