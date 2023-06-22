Newspaper icon
Super funds ready to offer advice: Podcast

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 22 JUN 2023   12:39PM

Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia deputy chief executive Glenn McCrea says there will be a bit of change for super funds who aren't yet providing intra-fund advice but remains confident the sector can deliver for members.

On a recent podcast episode, McCrea told Financial Standard that super funds are mostly well placed to meet government deadlines and implement intra-fund advice offerings to members in the next few years.

"There is, of course, going to be a bit of a change for some funds as they change their offerings to target more intra-fund advice," he said.

"But often funds [already] have relationships with financial advisers, or other third parties that can supply those services."

Developing a sustainable and affordable intra-fund advice offering might not be tough for funds that have gained scale through mergers and acquisitions, but for those on the smaller side it could prove costly to implement such a service.

"There's still a role for small and medium players. Those funds can use other third-party providers to supplement the internal expertise they have," he said.

"Because they have a small membership base, their senior executives can be part of that conversation and help guide people through that process."

McCrea reinforced he doesn't believe boutique funds will face a major impact when it comes to shifting their advice offerings.

"I don't think that this change will have an impact on whether small or medium entities will continue. I think there are other factors and I think small to medium players are going to be well placed to offer a greater variety of advice services to their members in the coming years," he said.

Under the proposed reforms, super funds will have the ability to determine how and what to charge members for advice. And he said ASFA won't be offering guidance to its member funds on best practice.

"We don't play a role in terms of setting prices for funds, that is ultimately a matter for themselves. What the minister has made clear is, he sees that funds will look at that and make decisions on what type of pricing arrangements they would have," he said.

The full cost of advice can range from anywhere but to $3000 to $4000, McCrea said.

"We know intra-fund advice is charged over a much broader membership base and funds will look at that," he said.

McCrea suggested funds might also look at intermediate options when it comes to charging clients.

"If someone accesses a particular service, they may pay a small fee," he said.

"These are things that funds are going to be weighing up in terms of their obligations to act in the best financial interests of their members."

Listen to the full episode here:

