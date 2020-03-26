NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Super funds raise scam concerns
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 26 MAR 2020   12:25PM

Fraudsters have wasted no time in using the government's new early release of super initiative as an opportunity to swipe the retirement savings of unsuspecting Australians.

Intrust Super has warned its members of the risk they will be targeted by fraudsters posing as agents who can help members gain early access to their superannuation savings to help them through the economic crisis brought about by COVID-19.

"Fraud attempts based on the provision to access super early have already started to emerge," Intrust Super said.

"Fraudsters are contacting people to "assist" in accessing money from super accounts."

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

The Queensland-based super fund said it would never contact members and ask for the password to their super accounts, and asked members to be cautious about emails or calls they receive regarding early access to their super.

"Once the early access to super payments become available (this is expected to be around mid-April), members will be able to apply through myGov directly. You shouldn't need a third party to assist with this application," the fund told members.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees is also concerned, with chief executive Eva Scheerlinck pointing out unscrupulous operators were already doing what they could to de-fraud Aussies of their super savings.

"Unfortunately, as we've seen before with any early release super measure, there are unscrupulous operators who take advantage of people in financial hardship either through outright fraud in an attempt to steal their super or by offering unnecessary services for which a fee is charged," Scheerlinck said.

"The ATO is managing the new early-release process through its MyGov website. There is no need to involve a third party and there are no fees involved.

"Nor is there a need to panic and rush through an application. Anyone who is considering applying for early release superannuation under the new financial hardship provisions should be aware the scheme does not commence until mid-April."

Scheerlinck said super fund members should use the time before the measure officially becomes available midway through April to update their details. The AIST also reminded members to explore "all the various Government income-support measures available" before accessing their super, which it said "should be a last resort".

In an update to its website, $56 billion industry fund Cbus said "there have been a number of reports of an overall increased level of scams as a result of anxieties around COVID-19."

"Please note that Cbus will never email or text message you requesting personal information, financial information or a payment," Cbus said.

"If you are in doubt about the authenticity of an email, text message or phone call, please delete immediately or hang up."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: FraudFraudstersSuperannuationCbusIntrust SuperScamAISTAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesEva ScheerlinckSuper scam
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Australia to lean on super
Cbus overhauls insurance offering
COVID-19 to hasten merger talks
Major industry events cancelled amid pandemic
ATO called to assist in early release super scheme
Call for pause on default insurance changes
Government moves to cut work test
Grattan calls for lower super fees
Super funds revalue unlisted assets
Queensland funds inch closer to merger
Editor's Choice
Pinnacle distribution director takes new role
KANIKA SOOD
Pinnacle Investment Management's director of institutional sales is leaving the role for a $12.8 billion multi-boutique.
TAL reviews life distribution team
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The major life insurer has confirmed several roles within its life insurance distribution team have been made redundant as a result of a restructure.
Avoid listed wealth giants: UBS
HARRISON WORLEY
UBS has listed which stocks to jump on and which to avoid in the event COVID-19 pushes Australia deep into a recession, with two listed wealth giants in its negative column.
IMAP not anticipating regulatory overhaul
ELIZA BAVIN
The chair of IMAP does not expect a major overhaul of the managed accounts space when ASIC's focus returns to the MDA review.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
2
Financial Executive Women - Annual Leadership Conference 2020 
MAY
6
Best Practice Forum: Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
8
UNIT PRICING OPERATIONAL RISK & CHALLENGES 2020 FORUM 
MAY
21
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How has COVID-19 impacted your workplace headcount so far?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something f2KBcLT7