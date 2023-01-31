Super funds must unlock diversification opportunities: HSBC

The recent partnership between the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) and HSBC will help superannuation funds diversify globally, says the latter's head of markets and securities services Nick Wheeler.

In an interview with Financial Standard, Wheeler said super funds are facing an increasing need for diversification opportunities due to the concentration of risk in Australian public assets, specifically fixed income and equities.

He also cited growing inflows into the sector as a further reason for diversification.

However, they are facing challenges when it comes to diversifying their portfolios globally.

"As super funds seek diversification opportunities, they'll face challenges in terms of knowledge and insights into local markets, including regulatory and operational risks," Wheeler said.

"Additionally, liquidity in these markets will be a major concern."

As recently reported by Financial Standard, HSBC and AIST have partnered to provide insights on industry trends to assist AIST members with international mandates.

The partnership is also expected to bolster HSBC's business with super funds in areas such as custody, foreign exchange, real assets, and asset management.

HSBC head of global banking, Australia Anita O'Brien commented: "Our partnership with super funds isn't a new one, it's something we've been doing for a long period of time and want to continue to do as super funds expand offshore."

"The partnership with AIST is about building a profile and expanding the brand and the breadths that we have across those super funds."

International investment

Super funds are increasingly turning to offshore investment opportunities to generate attractive returns and diversify their assets. Evidently, APRA data shows that funds hold 45% of investments offshore, up from 30% a decade ago.

As the mandatory Superannuation Guarantee rate is set to increase to 12% by 2025, Wheeler anticipates that this trend toward internationalisation will accelerate.

Offshore investments can offer several advantages for super funds and their members, Wheeler said.

Firstly, the ability to diversify the portfolio and access a wider range of asset classes, providing a more balanced investment strategy.

Investing offshore can also provide access to fixed income, equities, real estate, infrastructure, and alternative assets which aren't available domestically, providing more opportunities for funds.

"During uncertain economic times, offshore investments will provide pockets of opportunity for people to be better leveraged to high-growth areas," Wheeler said.

Meanwhile, on what makes HSBC a valuable partner for the Australian superannuation industry, Wheeler touted its global reach and onshore presence.

"We have access to local liquidity, knowledge, and expertise, which is information we can relay to members; plus, the addition of products and solutions, and various services, whether it's in the form of asset management, security services, or access to liquidity," he said.