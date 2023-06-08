Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Super funds consider future of PwC contracts

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  THURSDAY, 8 JUN 2023   12:46PM

Two industry super funds have frozen future contracts with PwC, while others with contracts for audit or other services with the embattled management consultancy are keeping a watchful eye on developments.

As reported by Financial Standard, Treasury has referred PwC to the Australian Federal Police (AFP) for investigation.

Australian Treasury Secretary Steven Kennedy announced the matter, in which PwC senior partners shared information obtained during a confidential consultation with Treasury concerning tax law changes, has been escalated.

In response, AustralianSuper became the first superannuation fund to freeze any new contracts with PwC, a spokesman said. PwC is AustralianSuper's independent auditor, according to the fund's 2022 annual report.

"AustralianSuper is concerned with the ongoing revelations around PwC and as a result has frozen any new contracts with PwC," the spokesman said.

"AustralianSuper's leadership expressed these concerns at the highest level to PwC last week. The fund will review its current audit contract with PwC later this year in line with its annual processes."

HESTA has also announced it has frozen new contracts with PwC.

"HESTA is very concerned about what has emerged regarding PwC and are engaging directly with them," a spokesperson told FS Sustainability.

"We continually assess service providers and currently restrict consideration of PwC for any new or additional service provision to the fund."

AustralianSuper and HESTA are not the only large superannuation funds that hold contracts with PwC.

An examination of the largest superannuation funds that are considered "ESG Leaders" by Rainmaker Information has found that four funds - AustralianSuper, UniSuper, HESTA and Rest - use PwC for various services.

Rainmaker Information has identified 32 super funds as leaders on ESG principles and strong investment performance, which have received Rainmaker's inaugural ESG Leader Rating.

Rainmaker has also identified the top performing ESG super funds, by five-year MySuper returns - Aware Super is in top place, with 11.38% for five-year returns on its MySuper option, with Active Super in second place with 10.10%, Hostplus with 10.03%, AustralianSuper on 10.01% and Telstra Super's MySuper option in fifth place on 9.91%

FS Sustainability contacted the largest industry and retail funds that currently hold contracts with PwC for audit and tax services to determine if they are reconsidering their contracts.

It is worth noting that funds are undergoing their annual internal and external audit processes, which complicates current contractual arrangements.

Rest currently uses PwC as tax agent, while their internal auditor is KPMG and external auditor is Deloitte.

"We are following this matter closely," a Rest spokesperson said.

"All decisions related to our external suppliers are made according to the best financial interests of our members, and in line with our Supplier Code of Conduct. Our Supplier Code of Conduct sets out our expectations of behaviours and ethical business practices for our suppliers."

Hostplus uses KPMG as internal auditor and PwC as independent auditor.

"Hostplus is aware of the concerns related to PWC's business practices and will continue to monitor the situation," a spokesperson said.

UniSuper, which uses EY for external audit and PwC for internal audit, declined to comment.

