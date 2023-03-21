Super funds are lousy at communications: Strategist

Marketing strategist Toby Ralph says super funds must overhaul their member communications, as the days of arranging cohorts by demographic are long gone.

Addressing the crowd at the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) in Melbourne, Ralph provided an insight into his recent market research on growing opinions of superannuation in Australia.

Out of many discussions with super members, Ralph said the majority feel their super fund is "lousy at communications".

"People are saying, 'I don't hear what I want to hear, how I want to hear it, when I want to hear it', and they get frustrated," Ralph said.

Ralph said that one reason for this is traditionally, financial institutions map what they call a "customer journey", which tends to be demographically led.

"Increasingly, however, what we're seeing with large campaigns is demographically-based campaigns are insufficient," he said.

"People are becoming tribal. They cluster around value sets more than around age, and that's what shapes their behaviour more."

According to Ralph's research, within Australia today there are seven tribes: Inner City Progressives (18.3%), Activist Egalitarians (18.2%), Ambitious Savers (9.9%), Pissed Off Pessimists (12.2%), Anti-Establishment Firebrands (6.0%), Lavish Mod Cons (5.5%), and Prudent Traditionalists (29.9%).

Firstly, he said, Inner City Progressives are politically engaged, pro-change, they like climate action, they're anti-asylum seeker treatment, they're left-wing but upwardly mobile, they don't press for redistribution of income, and they earn good money.

"... There is a demographic link here, they're mostly 18 to 24," Ralph said.

"When they talk about super, typically they'll say they don't care, it's money they'd rather have now to buy a beer with, but if it's going to go somewhere they favour ESG investing."

Next, Active Egalitarians see themselves as having a very strong social conscience.

"The less you earn, the more likely you are to be one," Ralph said.

"They are pro-wealth distribution, pro-climate action, they want to protect Aussie manufacturing, and there are lots of them in Victoria."

Meanwhile, Ambitious Savers are not huge earners, but they've got big ambitions and they're planning for a better future.

"They save, they're highly organised, they're pro free-trade and tend to vote Coalition," Ralph said.

"In terms of super, they aspire to have a self-managed super fund..."

At 6% of the population, Anti-Establishment Firebrands think that politicians are "people in shiny suits who interfere and stuff things up", Ralph said.

"They think that society has lost its way, they think climate change is bulls***, they tend to be less educated, and they tend to be more male," Ralph said.

"They're often earning quite decent income because they're hard workers... Super to them is just another tax, "politicians taking my money"."

Meanwhile, Lavish Mod Cons are moderate conservatives, big spenders, conspicuous brand consumers and love to look good.

"They're proud of Australia, they're not politically engaged, they earn a lot, and there's lots of them in Queensland," Ralph said.

"And super? Well, 'Why can't I have it in my house? If not, just maximise return'."

The largest single group are the prudential traditionalists.

"They're the older, conservative group and are very important to superfunds as they have your highest balances," Ralph said.

"The world is changing too quickly for them, and they want to return to a safer, more traditional values...

"In terms of super, they want solid returns. They're circumspect about trendy ESG investments and they think funnels should shop politicians constantly changing the rules."

Finally, Ralph said, the Pissed Off Pessimists are worried about the direction of society and tend to be more regional, rural and urban.

"They rent rather than own and are micro-party voters. They're pro-personal responsibility rather than government intervention... And with super, if they could use it now, they would."

"They say things like, 'I'll probably lose it or the pollies will take it'."

These are very real tribes, Ralph said.

"And if superannuation funds want to communicate effectively, they need to tailor their messaging to those groups," he said.

"You should consider that different members need different communications, and they'll remain frustrated, and they'll continue to lose respect."

Ralph advised that super funds conduct a study to segment their current and potential members.

"I think you should audit your current communications and develop tailored comms for the member tribes that meet both your obligations and their needs," he said.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' 2023 Conference of Major Superannuation Funds.