Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super funds are lousy at communications: Strategist

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 21 MAR 2023   3:55PM

Marketing strategist Toby Ralph says super funds must overhaul their member communications, as the days of arranging cohorts by demographic are long gone.

Addressing the crowd at the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) in Melbourne, Ralph provided an insight into his recent market research on growing opinions of superannuation in Australia.

Out of many discussions with super members, Ralph said the majority feel their super fund is "lousy at communications".

"People are saying, 'I don't hear what I want to hear, how I want to hear it, when I want to hear it', and they get frustrated," Ralph said.

Ralph said that one reason for this is traditionally, financial institutions map what they call a "customer journey", which tends to be demographically led.

"Increasingly, however, what we're seeing with large campaigns is demographically-based campaigns are insufficient," he said.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"People are becoming tribal. They cluster around value sets more than around age, and that's what shapes their behaviour more."

According to Ralph's research, within Australia today there are seven tribes: Inner City Progressives (18.3%), Activist Egalitarians (18.2%), Ambitious Savers (9.9%), Pissed Off Pessimists (12.2%), Anti-Establishment Firebrands (6.0%), Lavish Mod Cons (5.5%), and Prudent Traditionalists (29.9%).

Firstly, he said, Inner City Progressives are politically engaged, pro-change, they like climate action, they're anti-asylum seeker treatment, they're left-wing but upwardly mobile, they don't press for redistribution of income, and they earn good money.

"... There is a demographic link here, they're mostly 18 to 24," Ralph said.

"When they talk about super, typically they'll say they don't care, it's money they'd rather have now to buy a beer with, but if it's going to go somewhere they favour ESG investing."

Next, Active Egalitarians see themselves as having a very strong social conscience.

"The less you earn, the more likely you are to be one," Ralph said.

"They are pro-wealth distribution, pro-climate action, they want to protect Aussie manufacturing, and there are lots of them in Victoria."

Meanwhile, Ambitious Savers are not huge earners, but they've got big ambitions and they're planning for a better future.

"They save, they're highly organised, they're pro free-trade and tend to vote Coalition," Ralph said.

"In terms of super, they aspire to have a self-managed super fund..."

At 6% of the population, Anti-Establishment Firebrands think that politicians are "people in shiny suits who interfere and stuff things up", Ralph said.

"They think that society has lost its way, they think climate change is bulls***, they tend to be less educated, and they tend to be more male," Ralph said.

"They're often earning quite decent income because they're hard workers... Super to them is just another tax, "politicians taking my money"."

Meanwhile, Lavish Mod Cons are moderate conservatives, big spenders, conspicuous brand consumers and love to look good.

"They're proud of Australia, they're not politically engaged, they earn a lot, and there's lots of them in Queensland," Ralph said.

"And super? Well, 'Why can't I have it in my house? If not, just maximise return'."

The largest single group are the prudential traditionalists.

"They're the older, conservative group and are very important to superfunds as they have your highest balances," Ralph said.

"The world is changing too quickly for them, and they want to return to a safer, more traditional values...

"In terms of super, they want solid returns. They're circumspect about trendy ESG investments and they think funnels should shop politicians constantly changing the rules."

Finally, Ralph said, the Pissed Off Pessimists are worried about the direction of society and tend to be more regional, rural and urban.

"They rent rather than own and are micro-party voters. They're pro-personal responsibility rather than government intervention... And with super, if they could use it now, they would."

"They say things like, 'I'll probably lose it or the pollies will take it'."

These are very real tribes, Ralph said.

"And if superannuation funds want to communicate effectively, they need to tailor their messaging to those groups," he said.

"You should consider that different members need different communications, and they'll remain frustrated, and they'll continue to lose respect."

Ralph advised that super funds conduct a study to segment their current and potential members.

"I think you should audit your current communications and develop tailored comms for the member tribes that meet both your obligations and their needs," he said.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' 2023 Conference of Major Superannuation Funds. You can subscribe to AIST's free newsletter here.

Read more: Toby RalphConference of Major Super Funds
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Professionalise sustainability within funds: Panel
Future-proofing the super system: Rees
Super a big national advantage: Chalmers
Climate skills development needed: Research
Final Royal Commission reforms to be tabled, YFYS review begins
Kate Farrar's top tips when merging
Affordable housing super's Achilles' heel: Weaven
Aussies regret ERS withdrawals: AIST poll
Members dismiss intra-fund advice: Poll
NFP intra-fund advice is not a distribution channel

Editor's Choice

Super a big national advantage: Chalmers

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Addressing the Conference of Major Super Funds in Melbourne this morning, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the superannuation system is one of the reasons he feels optimistic about the future of the economy, though remained realistic about possible challenges ahead.

Jones to prioritise CSLR legislation

KARREN VERGARA
Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones flagged he will prioritise the passage of the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) laws in a bid to strengthen consumer protections.

New EM fund for Maple-Brown Abbott

KARREN VERGARA
The active fund manager has launched a strategy targeting companies that operate in fast-growing economies globally.

First Sentier partners with AlbaCore Capital

ANDREW MCKEAN
First Sentier Investors (FSI) has partnered with AlbaCore Capital Group, securing an undisclosed majority stake in the European credit manager.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.