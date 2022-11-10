Super fund with highest customer satisfaction named

Newspaper icon
BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 10 NOV 2022   12:47PM

Roy Morgan's Superannuation Satisfaction report shows an overall decline in super fund satisfaction, but several funds have bucked the trend.

The report said that overall, funds scored a satisfaction rating of 67.9% in September 2022, a decrease of 2.8% from the year prior.

Industry funds' customer satisfaction declined by 1.5% from the year prior to 70.7%, the smallest decline of any super fund category.

SMSFs' customer satisfaction decreased by 4.4% from the year prior to 74.9%, although this is still the highest customer satisfaction rating of any super fund category.

Retail funds dropped the most, down by 4.9% from the year prior to 61%.

Public sector funds' customer satisfaction also fell, diminishing by 4.3% from the year prior to 74.2%.

UniSuper achieved the highest customer satisfaction rating of any the industry funds; IOOF was the highest placed retail fund.

UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair told Financial Standard, that the Roy Morgan findings, in the context of softening sentiment in the industry are encouraging.

"UniSuper is a multi-award winning fund, with industry leading advice capability and our members' interests at the heart of everything to do. I believe it sets us apart from others, and the Roy Morgan findings support that view, she said

The report also highlighted other standouts, noting that industry funds, Rest (+3.7%), Catholic Super (+2.6%), and UniSuper (+2.3%) had all increased their customer satisfaction ratings.

Retail funds which increased customer satisfaction included IOOF (+12.2%), Suncorp (+7.1%), and Mercer (+0.2%).

Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine said despite the fall in customer satisfaction, it remains well above long-term averages, and is higher than any point prior to 2021.

Levine claimed the drop in customer satisfaction mirrors the performance of the ASX 200 which has declined over 15% from its peak. She added that the market faces a challenging environment going into 2023, with the latest CPI figures showing Australian inflation hitting 7.3%.

Meanwhile, as previously reported on by Financial Standard, in October, CSBA FEAL Superannuation CX benchmarking report found overall satisfaction has declined, leading many to consider changing funds.

CSBA CX director of finance Sam Monteath said that while it was no surprise to see current market volatility negatively impact member sentiment, it's now crucial for funds to proactively offer members reassurance using timely and meaningful interactions.

"Acknowledging members' specific concerns in the current climate; transparent communication around investments and fees; and age-appropriate communication using their channels of choice, are key to building trust and loyalty," she said.

"Especially since 'trust', 'excellent financial returns' and 'making members feel valued' continue to be the top three key drivers of overall satisfaction and NPS."

