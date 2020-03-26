NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Super fund warns self-employed of early release risks
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 26 MAR 2020   12:36PM

The newly launched superannuation fund targeting the self-employed, GigSuper, has warned its members about the downside of accessing super early if they are left unemployed as a result of COVID-19.

ASFA research shows that 20% of self-employed people have no super savings at all and retire with 50% less super than those who are not self-employed.

That same ASFA research found that the average super balance of a self-employed 30 year old was just $25,000. A 40-year-old self-employed person has an average balance of $40,000.

"Giving this group access to $20,000 of their superannuation without a plan in place that addresses the fallout from this withdrawal, could mean setting them up for a disastrous situation in retirement," GigSuper said.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

The government will allow those facing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 and the subsequent shutdown of many businesses to access up to $10,000 of their super this year and up to another $10,000 next year.

"In what will be a double hit, self-employed people will be withdrawing funds from balances that are currently over 30% off their recent highs, and then they'll struggle to top-up their super fast enough to take advantage of the markets' recovery on the other side of the crisis," GigSuper said.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

The fund is calling on the government to create special measures for self-employed people.

They want the government to look at tax incentives and contribution matches to assist self-employed people in recovering their super sooner.

"Failure to do so could mean sending this cohort of people, who are already going to struggle, into an absolute retirement catastrophe," GigSuper said.

The fund offered two examples of self-employed people who might be entitled to access $10,000 from their super this year.

The first was a self-employed virtual project manager named Sarah. She said that her super balance "isn't robust" but $10,000 could "rescue" her as her business slows.

However, she admitted she had not contributed "properly" for the past few years.

A second example was a self-employed HR consultant who said most of her clients had been forced to shut down.

"I have $7000 outstanding in invoices that now won't get paid until these venues re-open (if they do)," she said.

"I need the money to pay for childcare because being a single mum is extra hard with no support and the government supplement just isn't enough."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: GigSuperASFA
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Grattan calls for lower super fees
Industry-made retirement models are self-serving: SCA
Costs spiral for baby boomers
Grow Super signs first admin client
APRA releases MySuper heat map
Hume blasts super merger laggards
Rapid pace of regulatory change to continue
No pat on the back for high performers: APRA
ASFA strikes back at super detractors
Actuaries develop retiree rule of thumb
Editor's Choice
Pinnacle distribution director takes new role
KANIKA SOOD
Pinnacle Investment Management's director of institutional sales is leaving the role for a $12.8 billion multi-boutique.
TAL reviews life distribution team
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The major life insurer has confirmed several roles within its life insurance distribution team have been made redundant as a result of a restructure.
Avoid listed wealth giants: UBS
HARRISON WORLEY
UBS has listed which stocks to jump on and which to avoid in the event COVID-19 pushes Australia deep into a recession, with two listed wealth giants in its negative column.
IMAP not anticipating regulatory overhaul
ELIZA BAVIN
The chair of IMAP does not expect a major overhaul of the managed accounts space when ASIC's focus returns to the MDA review.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
2
Financial Executive Women - Annual Leadership Conference 2020 
MAY
6
Best Practice Forum: Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
8
UNIT PRICING OPERATIONAL RISK & CHALLENGES 2020 FORUM 
MAY
21
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How has COVID-19 impacted your workplace headcount so far?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ULxkOvvc