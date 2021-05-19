NEWS
Financial Planning
Super fund ventures into robo-advice

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 MAY 2021   12:34PM

A $5 billion superannuation fund is introducing a robo intra-fund advice solution to members.

With the help of Link Group's Super Blueprint, legalsuper will offer the digital intra-fund advice to its 43,000 members. The offer builds on an existing partnership between Link and legalsuper.

Super Blueprint, which is also used by funds like Intrust Super, promises a personalised approach to delivering advice relating to investment choice, insurance, projected retirement needs and contributions.

Legalsuper chief executive Andrew Proebstl said extending the partnership with Link Group into digital advice is an exciting step for the fund.

"Through the use of APIs from Link Group's market leading technology, we believe Super Blueprint will provide our members with even more benefits," he said.

Link Advice chief executive Duncan McPherson commented: "Digital innovation is shaping the future of the super industry. The analytics and advice provided through Super Blueprint will give members a clear balance and benchmark for how their super is performing, this encourages more informed decisions on plans and a more positive attitude towards contribution."

Link also announced that it partnered with personal financial management technology provider Moneysoft to streamline its advice offering for clients.

The new service, Link Advice Digital Fact Find, will enable super funds to configure fact-finds to their requirements, capturing the voice of the members that will ultimately improve the speed and accuracy of financial advice.

"We've seen an opportunity to capitalise on both the increased adoption of digital platforms throughout COVID and the drive to continually improve the access and affordability of advice," McPherson said.

Read more: Super BlueprintLink GroupLink Advice Digital FactDuncan McPhersonAndrew ProebstlIntrust Super
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
