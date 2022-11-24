Newspaper icon
Superannuation
Super fund reporting requirements 'a dog's breakfast'

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 24 NOV 2022   12:33PM

Assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones has doubled down on overhauling transparency requirements so members can access clearer, more meaningful, and more consistent information about their fund.

"Decades of scattergun regulation has resulted in a dog's breakfast of reporting requirements; it's confusing for members and onerous for funds," Jones said.

"We are cleaning up the mess so meaningful, detailed information is made available to members, easily and consistently."

Specifically, Jones said the government will introduce legislation aligning super funds' financial and accounting reporting obligations with those on public companies. This includes filing annual, publicly available financial reports with ASIC.

The government will also launch a new annual Super Transparency report, which aims to be a single source of granular, consistent information for members to compare funds' performance and expenditure.

Further, the government will reform existing rules, so every reporting stream serves a distinct purpose, eliminating duplication and enhancing clarity.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, former APRA chair Wayne Byres said: "Transparency has been key to increasing the discipline on trustees to ensure they are always managing members' money in their best interests."

Specifically, he cited that the transparency afforded by APRA's heatmaps and the performance test has been the single most powerful force in driving better member outcomes, shining a spotlight on underperformance, and giving flunking trustees no place to hide.

