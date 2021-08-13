Super fund reporting, auditing reform consultation opens

Consultation has commenced on more stringent financial reporting and auditing requirements for superannuation funds, with the government looking to implement a framework that is commensurate with the size of the sector.

The Treasury Laws Amendment (Financial Reporting and Auditing Requirements for Registrable Superannuation Entities) Bill 2021 outlines financial reporting and auditing requirements for super funds with more than four members.

The proposed reforms will require super funds to prepare, and lodge audited financial reports with ASIC. At present, they're only required to provide financial information and data to APRA and don't have to produce publicly available financial reports in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards.

"This results in a lack of transparency, accountability and regulatory oversight unsuited to the compulsory nature of superannuation," assistant minister for superannuation Jane Hume said in announcing the consultation.

According to the draft reforms, relevant super funds account for $2.1 trillion, while the value of all ASX-listed companies - which are held to greater reporting and auditing standards - sits at about $2.3 trillion.

Changes proposed include shifting from a requirement to keep accounting records for five years to keeping financial and accounting records for seven years from July 2022 and providing ASIC with half- and full-year financial reports as opposed to just providing annual and quarterly data to APRA.

The government said the proposed reforms complement the Your Future, Your Super package.

"This will increase the transparency of financial information and better enable regulators' oversight of superannuation funds," Hume said.

"$1 in every $10 Australians earn is compulsorily directed into superannuation. The Morrison government continues to reform the sector to be more transparent, efficient and fit for purpose, as Australians expect and deserve."

The consultation is open until September 8.