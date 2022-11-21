Newspaper icon
Super fund overhauls investment direction

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 21 NOV 2022   12:49PM

Professional Super will soon change the way its funds are invested, in a move expected to improve member outcomes. It will also introduce a loyalty program to help members save on fees.

The fund, which is a sub-plan of the Tidswell Master Trust and also operates Student Super, is closing its Cash investment option.

This is a significant move for the fund as it currently invests all members with a balance lower than $1500 wholly in the Cash option. Under the existing investment direction, once an account balance exceeds $1500 it must be moved to the Growth option and remain there unless a member opts to move into Balanced or High Growth upon reaching $5000.

From mid-December, the fund will allow members to choose how their super is invested, regardless of balance. It follows a determination by the fund's trustee that, given the average member age of 23, the Balanced option would likely achieve better returns for members over the long term.

To September 30, Professional Super's Balanced option returned -8.1%. The market median was -6.5%, according to Rainmaker.

As a result of the direction changes, the fee structure is also changing, though the impact on fees charged is minimal; the total average will shift from 1.165% to 1.163%.

The fund said it has experienced rapid growth, "attracting a growing member base that will increase funds under management over time."

Rainmaker analysis shows, as at June 30, it has $54 million in funds under management, up 59% year on year. Three quarters of this is invested in the Growth option.

"The new fee structure is aimed at supporting this growth and ensuring the fund remains sustainable into the future," the fund said.

Where members with less than $1000 currently pay no fees, from December 16 this will remain, but they will be charged buy/sell spreads on transactions. Those with $1000 or more will continue to pay the full dollar-based admin fee of $1.50 a week, while those with between $1000 and $4999 will no longer receive a 50% discount on dollar-based admin fees.

All members with more than $1000 will be eligible for the fund's new loyalty program though, which sees members receive a fee discount - 2% of current percentage-based component of admin fees and costs - based on how long they've been a member, paid as a rebate at the end of each 12 months of membership.

According to Deloitte, the average balance for a 23-year-old is around $17,500.

Read more: Professional SuperRainmakerDeloitteStudent SuperTidswell Master Trust
VIEW COMMENTS

