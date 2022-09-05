Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super fund disclosure rules finalised

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 5 SEP 2022   12:17PM

Regulations relating to requirements for superannuation funds to disclose expenditures with the Annual Member's Meeting notice have been updated.

Last month, the government published draft regulations for consultation. As previously reported by Financial Standard, Holding Redlich partner Luke Hooper said the apparent purpose of the draft regulation changes was to ensure all super entities provided information about certain political payments in a uniform manner, tied to particular accounting standard requirements.

Hooper said: "This should reduce the risk of inaccuracy and inconsistency across the industry."

However, others like Senator Andrew Bragg believed the draft regulations allowed super funds to hide political donations and payments to unions.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

Subsequently, Bragg lampooned assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones as the minister for industry super.

"He may as well swear allegiance to the unions and super funds," he added.

Now, having heard the concerns raised during extensive consultation, the government has responded.

"The regulations approved today will require super funds to itemise all expenditures on political donations," Jones announced.

However, non-political donations are only required to be detailed in aggregate.

Moreover, under the updated regulations, funds are afforded the option to provide contextual information in their short-form summary of expenditures.

"The government believes the updated regulations approved today strike the right balance between reducing the regulatory burden on funds and public expectations of transparency," Jones said.

Likewise, the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Amendment (Annual Members' Meeting Notices) Regulations 2022 stated: "Annual members' meetings allow discussion of the key aspects of the entity and provide members with a forum to ask questions about all areas of the entity's performance and operations."

"The regulations ensure that RSE licensees are required to disclose an appropriate amount of information to members, while keeping compliance costs low to preserve members' money for retirement."

In response to the updated regulations, Bragg said Jones must be the bravest man in Canberra.

"The regulations made by Minister Jones today will mean that by 2030, $30 million in payments from super funds to unions will be aggregated and not separately disclosed," he said.

"It's hard to imagine a more brazen legislative initiative."

Bragg went on to claim that the losers of these legislative changes would be Australian workers who can no longer see the details of considerable payments from super funds to unions.

He concluded that it's now up to the senate to decide whether it will stand for transparency and integrity in compulsory superannuation.

Separately, Bragg wrote to the Freedom of Information coordinator, seeking access to information on how super funds were chosen to attend the government's Jobs and Skills Summit. Further, what the criteria for these funds was to be invited to attend the summit, and how many of these funds donate to the Australian Labor Party and or make payments to unions.

Read more: SuperannuationAndrew BraggStephen JonesLuke HooperAustralian Labor PartyFinancial StandardFreedom of InformationHolding RedlichJobs and Skills SummitAnnual Members' Meeting NoticesLiberal Party
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AustralianSuper breaks into world's top 20 pension funds
Will big super's unlisted investments amplify retirement savings?
WA introduces new super laws for de facto couples
Crypto asset reforms underway: Treasurer
Affordable housing super's Achilles' heel: Weaven
Magellan FUM outflows continue
ASIC extends binary options ban
Not enough being done to fix super gap: AIST
FS Power50: Last day to vote
ASIC tells super trustees to improve TMDs

Editor's Choice

New Forests launches new division, appoints team

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:41PM
New Forests Asset Management announced the formation of New Agriculture and the appointment of four investment professionals to the team.

AustralianSuper breaks into world's top 20 pension funds

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:24PM
The superannuation giant has jumped two places in a global survey of pensions and now ranks number 20 with total assets of US$169 billion.

Schroders names head of private wealth

CHLOE WALKER
Theone Star has joined the Schroders Australia team as its new head of private wealth.

IFM Investors appoints chief strategy officer

CHLOE WALKER
The $200 billion fund manager is set to expand its private investments capability, appointing London-based Luba Nikulina as its first chief strategy officer.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Travis Miller

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER
IPARTNERS PTY LTD
As someone who saw a job in financial services as an alternative to Aussie rules football, iPartners Group chief executive Travis Miller has carved a career out of thinking outside the box. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.