Super fund disclosure rules finalised

Regulations relating to requirements for superannuation funds to disclose expenditures with the Annual Member's Meeting notice have been updated.

Last month, the government published draft regulations for consultation. As previously reported by Financial Standard, Holding Redlich partner Luke Hooper said the apparent purpose of the draft regulation changes was to ensure all super entities provided information about certain political payments in a uniform manner, tied to particular accounting standard requirements.

Hooper said: "This should reduce the risk of inaccuracy and inconsistency across the industry."

However, others like Senator Andrew Bragg believed the draft regulations allowed super funds to hide political donations and payments to unions.

Subsequently, Bragg lampooned assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones as the minister for industry super.

"He may as well swear allegiance to the unions and super funds," he added.

Now, having heard the concerns raised during extensive consultation, the government has responded.

"The regulations approved today will require super funds to itemise all expenditures on political donations," Jones announced.

However, non-political donations are only required to be detailed in aggregate.

Moreover, under the updated regulations, funds are afforded the option to provide contextual information in their short-form summary of expenditures.

"The government believes the updated regulations approved today strike the right balance between reducing the regulatory burden on funds and public expectations of transparency," Jones said.

Likewise, the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Amendment (Annual Members' Meeting Notices) Regulations 2022 stated: "Annual members' meetings allow discussion of the key aspects of the entity and provide members with a forum to ask questions about all areas of the entity's performance and operations."

"The regulations ensure that RSE licensees are required to disclose an appropriate amount of information to members, while keeping compliance costs low to preserve members' money for retirement."

In response to the updated regulations, Bragg said Jones must be the bravest man in Canberra.

"The regulations made by Minister Jones today will mean that by 2030, $30 million in payments from super funds to unions will be aggregated and not separately disclosed," he said.

"It's hard to imagine a more brazen legislative initiative."

Bragg went on to claim that the losers of these legislative changes would be Australian workers who can no longer see the details of considerable payments from super funds to unions.

He concluded that it's now up to the senate to decide whether it will stand for transparency and integrity in compulsory superannuation.

Separately, Bragg wrote to the Freedom of Information coordinator, seeking access to information on how super funds were chosen to attend the government's Jobs and Skills Summit. Further, what the criteria for these funds was to be invited to attend the summit, and how many of these funds donate to the Australian Labor Party and or make payments to unions.