Executive Appointments
Super fund deputy chief departs
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 20 AUG 2020   12:24PM

The deputy chief executive of a $95 billion superannuation fund has left the role to pursue new opportunities.

Graeme Arnott left the position as deputy chief executive of First State Super last month..

A First State spokesperson confirmed the news, saying Arnott's contract was scheduled to finish on 30 June 2020, but he stayed on in the role until July 31 as the fund finalised its plans to merge with WA Super.

"I can confirm that Graeme Arnott retired at the end of July, so has left First State Super," the spokesperson said.

"The deputy chief executive role is not being replaced and we are not expecting any new executive announcements when our brand changes to Aware Super next month."

First State said Arnott had signalled his intention to leave at the conclusion of his contract back in April.

Arnott held the role of deputy chief executive since the integration of financial planning and advice business, StatePlus, into the First State organisation in 2019.

Prior to that, he was chief executive officer of StatePlus after First State Super acquired the organisation in 2016.

He was responsible for the delivery of operational, custodian, financial and administrative services to members and employers.

He joined First State Super as chief operating officer in 2007 and was deputy chief executive before becoming chief executive of StatePlus.

Before his time with First State Super, Arnott held several senior management roles at JPMorgan after a period with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

