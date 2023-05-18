Newspaper icon
Super fund blunder likely down to bad data: Podcast

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 18 MAY 2023   12:16PM

Holding Redlich partner Luke Hooper says when it comes to AustralianSuper's recent intra-fund consolidation breach, it's likely the root cause lays in data entry.

The recent case of AustralianSuper refunding 100,000 members it had held multiple accounts for had many questioning how such a significant error could occur given existing legislative requirements related to intra-fund consolidation.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Financial Standard podcast, Hooper said there are several ways.

"They would all likely have the root cause in data entry," he explained.

"Data provided to super funds probably comes from three main sources, the employer, the member, and then administrators and trustees upon a successor fund transfer."

He said, assuming tax file numbers (TFN) are correctly disclosed and inputted, you'd assume a solid starting point for good data.

"So, you assume it must be difficult not to reconcile multiple accounts if the TFN is exact. But I think human error seeps in at every crack along the way to create bad data."

As an example, Hooper said members can fail to disclose the correct TFN in the first place.

"Now, in the super industry, we all know, that has tax implications on contributions, but I think real people out there know or care about that. So, you do have that problem as a starting point," he said.

"You've got members with different names that are inconsistently inputted into forms, whether it's a maiden name or other. So, people just putting in their own inconsistent data."

He flagged individuals signing up to funds multiple times also presents a duplication issue.

The law states trustees must review their accounts to identify duplicates at least annually.

"But the issue here is, the requirement is to give effect to the procedures and to merge the multiple accounts that those trustees identify. It's actually possible to comply with the law, and not identify multiple accounts within your fund," he said.

No matter how good of an auditing system a fund has, cracks have can still appear.

"I imagine with AustralianSuper, it's the largest super fund, it would have had good systems in place. And these good systems ironically alerted it to a breach," Hooper said.

He added that there is a key exposure that will most likely arise more over time.

"Being the successor fund transfers (SFTs), that's where the third source of data probably comes from, where we get the transmission of bad data from an administrator or transfer."

Hooper reinforced that AustralianSuper is no stranger to SFTs.

"Both now and I would imagine back around 2013 when some of these accounts originated," he said."

"I do several super fund mergers and often issues such as data testing and cleansing arise in the background. Both as an operational issue and contractual issue."

He said such issues always find their way into merger documents.

"In my mind, absent of any negligence by AustralianSuper, I could imagine scenarios where trustees are quite exposed to bad data, subverting their best efforts to clean up consolidated accounts," he said.

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

