Superannuation
Super fund ASX dominance stable: Research

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 MAY 2023   12:20PM

Superannuation funds have maintained a steady foothold in Australian equities, owning 38% of the market capitalisation, new research from Rainmaker finds.

This is broadly in line with the 37% ownership super funds held at the end of March 2021, split across not-for-profit funds (13%), retail funds (9%) and smaller funds or self-managed super funds (15%).

At the end of June 2022, industry super funds held 18% of members' money in Aussie stocks, while retail funds held 28%. This equates to about $316 billion for NFP funds and $193 billion for retail funds.

"While the nominal value of ASX shares owned though NFP funds increased 108% between 2013 to 2022, the nominal value of ASX shares owned through retail super funds increased only half as fast, by just 56%," Rainmaker said.

"Given ASX market capitalisation increased 106% through this same period, it means NFP funds' interest in the ASX is only keeping pace with this growth."

Industry funds have long been scrutinised for ownership concentration on the ASX. A 2021 inquiry determined to find out if big super's domination over the Australian share market was stifling competition and leading to consumer harm.

Rainmaker said the attention on super fund dominance is largely due to the fact that a small number of large funds can have disproportionate influence.

"This affect is magnified if we appreciate that what sets the market price for an ASX-listed equity is not the value of the aggregate holding but the willingness, or otherwise, of investors to sell or buy these stocks. This explains, conversely, why despite the large level of ASX shares by SMSFs, they have only minor market influence: Their ownership is not concentrated," Rainmaker said.

In essence, super funds prefer other asset classes and are not buying as many Australian equities as previously projected.

"Which means that Australian companies and the ASX need to work harder to convince Australia's super funds to invest locally, or at least to invest through the ASX," Rainmaker said.

Read more: ASXRainmaker
