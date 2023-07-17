Super framework ideal for advice: Jones

The superannuation industry can expect to offer holistic advice as assistant treasurer Stephen Jones reasons that its highly regulated framework will place trustees in good stead to make advice more accessible.

At a Financial Services Council breakfast this morning, Jones clarified that superannuation funds will be able to offer advice at every stage of a member's life, shooting down assumptions that his proposed changes, based on the Quality of Review recommendations, will strictly apply to those wanting retirement advice.

"If all I wanted to do was fiddle around with or clarify the definition of intra-fund advice, we would have done that ... I don't think [that] is going to get us to where we need to be," he said.

Talking through his rationale, Jones said many members make decisions as a household, not as an individual. Such decisions range from purchasing a home to getting married to a partner retiring.

"How does any income stream that I set up interact with a government pension or other associated benefits? All of those things are live in a person's mind or should be in a person's mind when they're making some of those critical decisions," he said.

Many of these questions are also aimed at Centrelink and the Australian Tax Office.

"There's no easy way of sharing information amongst those bodies at the moment," he said.

Consequently, Jones flagged that he is interested in "what can be done around trusted information exchanges" between Centrelink, the tax office and super funds.

"I haven't dived into any level of detail, but I've got a circle around something that would immensely improve the retirement transition experience for everybody, including Centrelink [and] the tax office. Just an exchange of trusted exchange of information would make a big difference," he said.

Jones expects Pillar One, which aims to remove red tape and streamline the advice process, is the first of three stages that will include the release of draft legislation at the end of this year.

Currently ironing out the details, Jones pointed to three core areas that underpin Pillar Two.

The first is the scope of the information and advice that a fund is going to provide. The second is the level of competence required to provide that advice and lastly, how the advice will be charged.

"We'll have to work through all the details and all the boundaries of those things and what that looks like," he said.

Asked why he chose to target superannuation as the means where Australians can access advice more easily, Jones said that it was a "much safer sandbox" compared to other industries like banking or other managed investment schemes.

"If we can't make it work inside of RSEs or inside of superannuation funds, it's going to be incredibly challenging for us to do the stuff that we need to do in other parts of the financial services industry," he said.