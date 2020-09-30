NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Super-backed company develops COVID treatment
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 SEP 2020   12:26PM

A biotech company backed by AustralianSuper, HESTA, Hostplus and Statewide Super has developed a new preventative treatment shown to reduce COVID-19 levels by up to 96%.

The product, INNA-051, is being developed by Ena Respiratory, and works by stimulating and boosting the innate immune system. The study found that boosting the immune system this way limits the ability of the COVID-19 virus to infect the animals used in the study.

Ena Respiratory raised $11.7 million from a coalition of institutional Australian investors in a capital raise led by Brandon Capital, a venture capital firm that manages the Medical Research Commercialisation Fund; Australia and New Zealand's largest life science investment fund.

This fund is backed by the four aforementioned industry super funds, as well as Australian and New Zealand state and federal governments and more than 50 leading medical research institutes.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

HESTA told Financial Standard that it has committed approximately $185 million to medical research through its investments with Brandon Capital.

"HESTA members work at the frontline to protect the community from COVID-19 and I'm incredibly proud that our investment in cutting-edge innovation like this could help keep them safe," HESTA chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson said.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

"Our investments in life sciences are supporting jobs and growth in the sector where HESTA members work, while making a positive contribution to their financial future and the communities in which they live."

Likewise, Hostplus chief investment officer Sam Sicilia said the industry super fund had been a prominent investor in the venture capital arena for more than five years.

"This extends to supporting the development of life-changing technologies, such as those currently under development by Ena Respiratory," he said.

"Through investments such as this leading Australian superannuation funds are developing and supporting an investment ecosystem that provides great benefits and life-enhancing breakthroughs for our society, while importantly generating the best possible return we can deliver for Hostplus members."

A spokesperson for the super fund said Hostplus had been supporting the commercialisation of medical advances through its investments with Brandon Capital and alternatives asset manager MH Carnegie.

Through these managers, Hostplus currently invests in various early-stage biomedical companies, including a company developing cardiac implants (Cardiac Dimensions), a wireless cardiac pacemaker developer (EBR), a needle free vaccination device developer (Vaxxas), a Parkinson monitor developer (Global Kinetics), and a company developing a medical device which reduces the usage of contrast agents (Osprey).

Similarly, Statewide Super said it had been investing in the commercialisation of Australian medical research for over 15 years.

Statewide Super deputy chief investment officer Chris Williams told Financial Standard this funding was critical to getting Australia's best medical research out of the lab and into approved products and devices for patients to use worldwide.

He believes Ena Respiratory's treatment could be made available to patients by 2022.

"If further testing is successful, Ena's therapy could have significant benefits, especially for those most at risk, such as frontline healthcare workers and the elderly," he said.

"We are very excited to invest in medical research that will, hopefully, contribute to providing drugs to help protect the world against COVID-19 and for our members to potentially benefit financially from the successful commercialisation of any of Ena Respiratory products."

Ena Respiratory managing director Dr Christophe Demaison said he is amazed with how effective the treatment has been.

"By boosting the natural immune response of the ferrets with our treatment, we've seen a rapid eradication of the virus," he said.

If humans respond in a similar way, the benefits of the treatment will be two-fold, he said.

"Individuals exposed to the virus would most likely rapidly eliminate it, with the treatment ensuring that the disease does not progress beyond mild symptoms," Demaison said.

"In addition, the rapidity of this response means that the infected individuals are unlikely to pass it on, meaning a swift halt to community transmission."

The company said it would be ready to test INNA-051 in human trails in less than four months.

Financial Standard reached out to AustralianSuper for comment but at the time of writing had not yet received a reply.

Read more: Ena RespiratoryHESTAHostplusStatewide SuperBrandon CapitalFinancial StandardAustralianSuperChristophe DemaisonChris WilliamsMedical Research Commercialisation FundMH CarnegieSam SiciliaSonya Sawtell-Rickson
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Hostplus can't be killed: Sicilia
Hostplus awards mandate
HESTA adds to leadership team
Super fund expands investment exclusions
Industry funds triumph July performance
Retail fund satisfaction drops
AustralianSuper welcomes Rio Tinto departure
ERS tab hits $33.3bn
Westpac scraps SG direct debits
Super fund boss remuneration on the agenda
Editor's Choice
Court blocks bid to freeze Phil Kingston's assets
KANIKA SOOD
A court has blocked an attempt by Sargon's Chinese lender to freeze the assets of Phil Kingston, as the latter heads towards public questioning next month.
Super-backed company develops COVID treatment
ALLY SELBY
A biotech company backed by AustralianSuper, HESTA, Hostplus and Statewide Super has developed a new preventative treatment shown to reduce COVID-19 levels by up to 96%.
Challenger loses chief financial officer
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Challenger has commenced the search for a chief financial officer after its long-standing executive resigned.
BABL named, shamed over Great Southern
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BABL) has been singled out as breaching the Code of Banking Practice within its Great Southern Loans business unit.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
OCT
1
VIC Fund Taxation Discussion Group 
OCT
3
Webinar: Adding Value to Investment Management Clients - An Overview of the CIMA Certification 
OCT
6
WA Risk and Compliance Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 1GkoIcyU