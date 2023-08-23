Super assets continue to climb: APRA

APRA has published its Quarterly Superannuation Performance and Quarterly MySuper Statistics report, revealing surging growth in the superannuation sector.

Total superannuation assets increased by 7.6%, reaching $3.54 trillion in the year to June, compared to the $3.29 trillion recorded in the year prior.

Total APRA-regulated assets grew by 9.3%, amounting to $2.45 trillion. Notably, MySuper products constituted $996 billion of APRA-regulated assets, growing 13% from prior corresponding period.

SMSF assets saw a 3.9% increase, standing at $876.4 billion. Meanwhile, exempt public sector superannuation schemes assets rose by 5.4% to reach $162.6 billion.

The balance of life office statutory fund assets observed modest 1.8% growth, totalling $49.9 billion.

"The growth in superannuation over the past year was driven by strong contribution inflows, reflecting higher employment growth, higher wage inflation and strong investment market returns," APRA said.

The regulator noted contributions increased by 12.9% to $165.2 billion in the year ending in June 2023.

It also said employer contributions increased by 12.9% over the year to $122.5 billion and that member contributions increased by 13.1% over the year to $42.7 billion.

Benefit payments reached $102.1 billion (increasing by 19.6% over the year). Of this, lump sum payments rose by 31.9% over the year to $58.8 billion while pension payments increased by 6.1% to $43.3 billion in the year.

Net contribution flows fell by 4.5% compared to flows in the year to June 2023.

Overall, growth in benefit payments outpaced growth in total contributions.