NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Coronavirus News
Super advocate takes FSC to task over TPD tests
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 21 MAY 2020   4:42PM

Super Consumers Australia has called on Australia's life insurance industry to eradicate "junk terms" from total and permanent disability insurance, after the Financial Services Council committed to ensuring TPD cover wouldn't be impacted if people lost their jobs or were stood down or working less hours as a result of COVID-19.

The initiative, announced on Tuesday, will see insurers assess TPD claims resulting from an illness or injury occurring since the pandemic started based on the policyholder's working arrangements on March 11, the day when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.

The move means Australians will keep the cover they had based on their working arrangements before the pandemic declaration.

"A claim for TPD is assessed on whether the person is expected to be able to work ever again. For this reason, the TPD definition used to assess a claim is based on the person's recent working arrangements," FSC chief executive Sally Loane said.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"Typically, this depends on the number of hours the person was working and whether they were in casual work before the illness or injury happened. Broadly speaking, the fewer hours you work, the stricter the definition used to assess your TPD claim.

"For most people, changes to TPD definitions happen only after their working arrangements have changed for six or 12 months (to cover parental leave, for example).  For others, this change can happen after three months, depending on the particular policy wording."

Loane said that with changes to TPD definitions occurring only after that amount of time, some Australians who lost their job, were stood down or had reduced working hours due to COVID, might have seen their TPD coverage change from June 11, three months after the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 to be a global pandemic.

As such, Loane said the initiative is designed to ease any concerns people may have with their TPD cover by ensuring COVID-19 doesn't trigger any automatic changes to their cover.

However, Super Consumers Australia chief executive Xavier O'Halloran said the initiative is an acknowledgement that TPD cover is inappropriate for unemployed people and those working limited hours, pointing to ASIC report 633 released in October 2019, which revealed significant industry-wide problems with the design and claims handling process of TPD insurance.

O'Halloran cited the report's finding that claims made under these tests were five times less likely to succeed.

"Restrictive tests have no place in TPD insurance, whether during a pandemic or not. Super Consumers Australia is calling on funds and insurers to ban these junk terms once and for all," O'Halloran said.

"It is good to see the FSC acknowledge there is a major problem with restrictive terms in people's life insurance in superannuation. But, what the industry has proposed is a band aid solution to a problem it knew about long before the global pandemic."

The scheme is aligned with the government's JobKeeper payment, and runs until September 27. Claims must be lodged before 1 January 2021.

According to O'Halloran, the September deadline will "see people falling off a financial cliff".

"The forecasts are not showing a full recovery in unemployment levels for years, not months. The industry's plan will see some people caught out," he said.

"Everyone has been doing their part to lessen the impact of this pandemic. By aligning this scheme with the end of JobKeeper, the insurance industry is piggy backing off the government's program to avoid claims payouts and then pulling the rug once the support is gone."

Responding, Loane said the initiative is in place to "support consumers through the COVID period".

"September 27 is a sensible point to review when the initiative should cease, be amended, or continue in its current form," Loane said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: TPDCOVID-19Super Consumers AustraliaFSCLife insuranceFinancial Services CouncilJobKeeperSally LoaneXavier O'Halloran
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Businesses urged to apply for JobKeeper
Compliance worse than COVID-19
Insurer invokes financial hardship policy
Emerging markets weather varied COVID-19 storms
ASIC urges insurance flexibility
Opportunities abound in COVID-19 environment
Property takes $237m hit
Australia approaches fiscal cliff: UBS
Gargantuan stimulus needed to survive economic disaster
Advisers involved in ERS scams: ASIC
Editor's Choice
How advice can conquer stigma
HARRISON WORLEY
Hostplus' head of advice and financial planning believes providing modules of the comprehensive financial advice model might help to reduce stigmas which stop people from getting help with their finances.
COVID-19 recovery plans must heed climate science
KANIKA SOOD
A global network of companies, including ASX-listed Australian Ethical, is urging governments to pay heed to climate science in their COVID-19 recovery plans.
Rest pays out $1bn, calls for policy certainty
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Having now paid out more than $1 billion to members, Rest is calling on the government to implement stable super policy settings, warning uncertainty constrains funds' ability to invest for the long-term.
Warren Buffett allegedly conned by German company
KANIKA SOOD
Legendary value investor Warren Buffett's company has won EUR 643 million in arbitration after it was allegedly conned by a German company which inflated its revenue before its acquisition.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 3UOeEt5o