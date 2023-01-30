Newspaper icon
Summerhayes named Zurich chair

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 30 JAN 2023   12:30PM

Former APRA chair Geoff Summerhayes has been appointed as chair of Zurich Financial Services Australia (Zurich).

Summerhayes boasts an impressive track record in financial services as former executive board member of APRA and as chief executive of Suncorp Life.

He was also regional general manager at National Australia Bank (NAB) and chief executive of MLC Superannuation and Investments.

Summerhayes' new role will also see him chair Zurich's other related corporate entities, having already served as an independent non-executive director on each of these boards since January last year.

Summerhayes said he was delighted and honoured to take on the new role.

"Zurich occupies a unique position as a composite - life and general - insurer and my focus as chair will be to continue to work with our executive team, led by chief executive Justin Delaney, as we evolve Zurich's proposition and operations for the benefit of our customers and employees," he said.

"I am particularly proud of Zurich's commitment, both globally and locally, to achieving critical sustainability outcomes and I look forward to supporting the delivery of this agenda."

Together with Summerhayes, Noel Condon and Mary Waldron have been appointed independent non-executive directors of Zurich, in addition to its other related corporate entities.

Nicolette Rubinsztein has also been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Zurich Australian Insurance Limited (ZAIL), in addition to her existing directorships of other Zurich corporate entities.

The appointees will join existing independent non-executive director John Mulcahy, following the resignation of former chair Paul Bedbrook and non-executive director Elaine Collins in December.

Condon brings over 40 years' experience to the role, having previously held senior management roles with American International Group (AIG), including as Australia chief executive for nine years.

Meanwhile, Waldron has more than 30 years' of experience in audit, risk and consulting as a former partner at Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young.

