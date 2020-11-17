NEWS
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Successor fund transfer finalised
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 17 NOV 2020   12:36PM

A $65 billion industry fund is now home to the members of a corporate super plan after a successor fund transfer, which had been delayed, was completed.

The IAG & NRMA Superannuation Plan first announced it would merge with Sunsuper in February 2019.

Rainmaker data indicates the IAG &NRMA fund has approximately $2.2 billion in member funds.

The successor fund transfer had been delayed from the originally scheduled date in November 2019 to 14 November 2020, but has now been completed.

After a merger was announced, the IAG & NRMA Superannuation Plan trustees determined that members interests would be best served by a successor fund transfer to Sunsuper.

"After an exhaustive review, the plan's trustee has concluded that member interests will be better served by transitioning to Sunsuper, a large multi-industry superannuation fund, rather than continuing the plan in its current form," IAG & NRMA Superannuation Plan told members.

Current insurance for IAG & NRMA members has been transferred to Sunsuper, with a few changes to align the insurance with Sunsuper's offering and the Putting Members' Interests First legislation.

For example, the IAG & NRMA plan adjusted insurance when age or salaries changed, but Sunsuper adjusts insurance twice annually. Sunsuper does not offer non-lapsing death benefit nominations, while the IAG & NRMA plan did.

