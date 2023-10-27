Stockspot launches two options

Robo-adviser Stockspot has launched two investment options that aim to protect investors from soaring inflation and generate higher levels of income respectively.

The Topaz Inflation portfolio invests exchange-traded funds cover a range of countries, asset classes, and sectors. Its grossed-up income for 12 months was 2.13%.

Some of the products it invests in include the SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Resources ETF, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, and Global X's Physical Gold ETF. It charges 0.42% p.a. in fees.

The Topaz Inflation portfolio targets more sophisticated investors and higher-balance investors.

The Topaz Income portfolio aims to generate higher annual income by investing in a range of ETFs to achieve long-term, risk-adjusted returns.

About 13% is allocated respectively to Vanguard's Australian Shares High Yield ETF and MSCI Australian Small Companies ETFs, and SPDR's S&P/ASX 200 Resources ETF and Global Dividend ETF.

Topaz Income's grossed-up income for 12 months was 4.29%; it charges 0.37% p.a. in fees.

Stockspot chief executive Chris Brycki said launching the two options is off the back of client conversations in the past year, who wanted protection from inflation and higher income.

Many wanted to increase their portfolio's income potential without compromising long-term capital growth, he said, adding that the rising tide of inflation also raised concerns about preserving purchasing power for future expenses.