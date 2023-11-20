Stockland recruits AMP Capital real estate lead

As part of a broader reorganisation, Kylie O'Connor is joining Stockland as chief executive, investment management.

Stockland has announced it is reshaping its business as it looks to execute its "evolved strategy." As part of this, O'Connor will join next week in the newly created role.

She will be responsible for Stockland's owned investments and the growing capital partnership platform.

O'Connor brings over 25 years of experience in property funds management to the role, having spent 14 years at LendLease and eight years at AMP Capital. Most recently, she served as its global head of real estate, departing in September following its acquisition by Dexus.

Meantime, Andrew Whitson has been appointed chief executive, development. He currently serves as Stockland's chief executive, communities and has worked at the group for close to 16 years.

Under the changes, Louise Mason will depart the property development giant after six years as chief executive, commercial property. Mason will remain in her role until late December, enabling a smooth transition.

Commenting on her departure, Mason said: "I'd like to take the opportunity to take the opportunity to thank the commercial property team and those in the wider organisation who have worked hard to reshape the commercial property business over the last six years and deliver strong results for security holders."

"I wish everyone in the organisation the best and look forward to seeing its future success."

Meanwhile, Stockland chief executive Tarun Gupta said: "Louise has made a significant contribution to Stockland over the last six years. As the chief executive of our commercial property business, she has led the repositioning of the retail and workplace portfolios and the substantial growth of the logistics portfolio."

Other recent moves on the local property scene include the departure of Dexus chief executive Darren Steinberg after 11 years serving in the role of chief executive.

In late September, GPT Group (GPT) nabbed former Charter Hall chief financial officer Russell Proutt as its chief executive and managing director.