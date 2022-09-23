Still work to do on QAR: Levy

Michelle Levy recounted hearing feedback on the Quality of Advice Review (QAR) for the first time to a panel comprising Association of Financial Advisers chief executive Phil Anderson, Financial Planning Association of Australia chief executive Sarah Abood and SMSF Association chief executive John Maroney.

So far, Levy said most of the feedback she's received has been positive. What she said has been most surprising is the response from consumer bodies.

She reiterated that QAR is a consumer protection and a strong package that will benefit consumers.

"The day after my proposal paper came out, I'm driving my dog to the dog park and I'm listening to Radio National and I hear Patricia Karvelas introduce head of Choice Alan Kirkland to speak about the proposal paper," Levy said.

"He opens by saying 'this is a disaster."

She explained the bottom line as to why it was labeled as such was down to the best interest duty in the Corporations Act being removed and replaced by a good advice duty.

"In my view, that's a very strong consumer protection provision. So that's been surprising, and I think disappointing because it was such a quick response without thinking through the consequences of what I recommended or thinking of the alternatives," she said.

She believes the view from Choice and other consumer bodies is that no advice is better than good advice.

Anderson said in response: "I think we share those concerns about that response, and we've all got work to do."

Maroney said the area of the greatest ongoing discussion among his membership is around the idea that relevant providers have one set of professional standards that those not considered relevant providers don't.

"It does cause concern about leveling the playing field; how do you make sure that the advice coming from not relevant providers is good enough?" he said.

"That's an area worth exploring."

The other idea he said has been tossed around is whether you could link the two together.

"Building the quality and professionalism of making sure that there is at least one or for larger organisations several relevant providers," Maroney said.

He acknowledged the role digital advice will play in the future but was concerned over the lack of mentions around accountants.

"Digital advice gets 23 mentions in the process, I found that through a search, but I couldn't find the word 'accountant' in there," he remarked.

He added that coming from an association with a membership of effectively half financial advisers and half accountants he hopes it will be explored more in the final recommendations.

Maroney said: "And another one that came out in the discussion was around duty of care and how that fits with the good advice side. If there's an overlap or if there's a linkage. Is good advice a subset of the general duty of care?"

Abood agreed and said there is a lot of consistency with what Maroney said.

"What our members are talking about, is what is it that product issuers can do without a relevant provider. So, let's call them irrelevant providers for now," she laughed.

"There's a concern that product issuers will actually be able to offer personal financial advice without having personal advisers. The reason that people are concerned about that I think is firstly around the quality."

Abood said that as a profession a lot of time and money has gone into professionalism.

"That we now enjoy," she added.

She explained because of that, the reputation and engagement with consumers has skyrocketed.

"We don't want to endanger that because we don't know if consumers will know that the person who gave them financial advice from their super fund or their insurer, or their platform, is not actually educated, qualified and registered," she said.

The other issue is around charging, Abood added,

"Super funds will be able to offer advice very cheaply through the collective charging mechanisms, which trustees have available to them. I think there is a sense that's not fair," she said.

"If the advice that super funds are providing is now more complex, we're getting into an area, partly as a result of the retirement income covenant, where that kind of advice could expand. It could cover things like the transition to retirement."

She said there is a lot of nervousness about that because potentially that advice could be provided by someone who doesn't have the experienced educational publications of a professional financial adviser.

Abood concluded that there are other issues raised "around the edges."

"I don't think the consumer groups understand that we still have a best interest duty because of our legislative code. So, there's some work to do there," she noted.

"Michelle [Levy] outlined yesterday that she doesn't see best interest duty and good advice to the conflicting. And there is a little concern that the planners who have to deal with both might see a conflict.

"But from what she said, it can coexist."

Financial Standard is an official media partner of the AFA Thrive Conference 2022.