Stephen Jones changes tack on risk advice

Speaking at the Association of Financial Advisers' (AFA) national conference, shadow minister for financial services and superannuation Stephen Jones said his views on life insurance have been challenged.

Jones said he has reflected on arguments advisers brought to him over the last 18 months after admitting last year he had a negative bias towards life insurers and its commission structure for financial advisers.

"I've reflected upon those and had a look at it. I've also had the benefit of looking at what's going on in other jurisdictions as well," Jones said.

He said he hasn't landed on a final position yet but has listened to the AFA's views and also those of its members.

AFA general manager of policy and professionalism Phil Anderson said this news would be welcomed by advisers.

"That sounds certainly like positive news for the adviser population and you are well progressed in your thinking about that issue and probably having a different position to where you were 12 months ago," Anderson said.

Jones went on to criticise the managerial operations of FASEA and said trying to push everyone through the very small funnel of financial advice in one area of their industry was a big mistake.

"These are managerial, they weren't legislative, so I'm not saying the parliament got it wrong. We need to do some fine tuning we can look at that, I think it was the managerial oversight and the governance procedure," Jones said.

"We don't need life advisers being trained in the mechanics of stockbroking and the share market. They may, but it's not essential to their job."

Jones also recognised that there can be different specialisiations and advisers that are focused on both investments and life insurance but brought it back to FASEA.

"I think setting up an industry setting up a professional qualification that reflects the way the profession is working is a pretty damn good starting point," he said.