State Super welcomes new board member

Thomas Costa has joined State Super's (SAS Trustee Corporation) board of directors, commencing his four-year term last month.

Costa is currently the assistant secretary of Unions NSW, where his responsibilities include managing the union's communications and digital team as well as its research and industrial strategy.

Prior to his role at Unions NSW, he worked as an industrial officer and lawyer with the national offices of the Australian Rail, Tram and Bus Industry Union and the Australian Workers' Union.

He also worked as a solicitor for Slater & Gordon Lawyers and the HIV Aids Legal Centre (HALC).

State Super chair Nicholas Johnson said Costa's long involvement in the union movement will benefit the board.

"At a time when we are carving out a strong, sustainable future for our members," he said.

State Super chief executive John Livanas added the fund is pleased to welcome Costa to the role.

"I have no doubt that he has a very strong cultural alignment with State Super. His dedication to grow and protect the long-term financial wellbeing of workers will be valued, and we look forward to working with him," he said.