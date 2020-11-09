State Super scholarship opens

State Super's post-graduate scholarship program is open for students in New South Wales interested in studying superannuation.

The Academic Scholarship program offers four $16,000 scholarships available for masters and honours students. There is also one scholarship for PhD students worth $36,000.

State Super said the support could help applicants start their post-graduate journey or continue with an existing program of research.

Applicants must be: Australian citizens or permanent residents; enrolled as a post graduate student at a university in New South Wales; and have an idea for research into innovative solutions for superannuation.

The scholarship program was established to acknowledge the organisation's 100-year anniversary.

The scholarship supports successful applicants pursuing research in fields related to public sector employees and their retirement, pensions or superannuation.

The scholarship-review panel consists of State Super, NSW Treasury, NSW Department of Education and a retired NSW academic.

The panel may consider the following criteria:

Does the research directly address the topic of public sector retirement, pensions and superannuation?

Is the proposed framework innovative and original?

Will the research produce significant new knowledge?

Applications close 31 December 2020 and will be awarded 31 January 2021.