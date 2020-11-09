State Super scholarship opens

State Super's post-graduate scholarship program is open for students in New South Wales interested in studying superannuation.
The Academic Scholarship program offers four $16,000 scholarships available for masters and honours students. There is also one scholarship for PhD students worth $36,000.
State Super said the support could help applicants start their post-graduate journey or continue with an existing program of research.
Applicants must be: Australian citizens or permanent residents; enrolled as a post graduate student at a university in New South Wales; and have an idea for research into innovative solutions for superannuation.
The scholarship program was established to acknowledge the organisation's 100-year anniversary.
The scholarship supports successful applicants pursuing research in fields related to public sector employees and their retirement, pensions or superannuation.
The scholarship-review panel consists of State Super, NSW Treasury, NSW Department of Education and a retired NSW academic.
The panel may consider the following criteria:
- Does the research directly address the topic of public sector retirement, pensions and superannuation?
- Is the proposed framework innovative and original?
- Will the research produce significant new knowledge?
Applications close 31 December 2020 and will be awarded 31 January 2021.