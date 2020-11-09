NEWS
Superannuation
State Super scholarship opens
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 9 NOV 2020   12:40PM

State Super's post-graduate scholarship program is open for students in New South Wales interested in studying superannuation.

The Academic Scholarship program offers four $16,000 scholarships available for masters and honours students. There is also one scholarship for PhD students worth $36,000.

State Super said the support could help applicants start their post-graduate journey or continue with an existing program of research.

Applicants must be: Australian citizens or permanent residents; enrolled as a post graduate student at a university in New South Wales; and have an idea for research into innovative solutions for superannuation.

The scholarship program was established to acknowledge the organisation's 100-year anniversary.

The scholarship supports successful applicants pursuing research in fields related to public sector employees and their retirement, pensions or superannuation.

The scholarship-review panel consists of State Super, NSW Treasury, NSW Department of Education and a retired NSW academic.

The panel may consider the following criteria:

  • Does the research directly address the topic of public sector retirement, pensions and superannuation?
  • Is the proposed framework innovative and original?
  • Will the research produce significant new knowledge?
Applications close 31 December 2020 and will be awarded 31 January 2021.

Read more: State SuperNew South WalesAcademicNSW Department of EducationNSW Treasury
