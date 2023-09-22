State Street implements first rebrand in 50 years

State Street has rebranded for the first time in over five decades, saying its new look represents its "history of firsts", with the branding unveiled alongside its new global headquarters.

The new brand and digital-first visual identity has been designed to reflect the company's innovation and "history of firsts." With bright blue colouring, it comprises a new logo of three lines, one straight and two curving upward.

"Our new brand reflects our identity and the future of our organization - one that is leading, transformative and client-centric," State Street president, chief operating officer and head of investment services Lou Maiuri said.

"It also demonstrates the essential advantage we deliver to institutional investors with leading financial platforms, data, expertise and solutions that help enhance performance and better decision making."

State Street has also opened the doors of its new global headquarters building, located at One Congress Street in downtown Boston.

State Street chief executive and chair Ron O'Hanley said Boston has been home to State Street for more than 230 years, and its opening further demonstrates the firm's commitment to the city as a hub for both innovation and financial excellence.

"This is the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in our company's rich history, and one that will provide our employees with a state-of-the-art working environment that will increase our ability to collaborate and ultimately, help us achieve better outcomes for our clients, our employees and the industry," he said.

The office, which occupies about 500,000 square feet of space, "embraces the evolving needs of the workforce with flexible workstations and an environment built for increased collaboration and productivity."