Technology

State Street brings Fund Connect ETF Portal to Australia

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 1 AUG 2023   12:46PM

State Street has introduced its Fund Connect ETF Portal to the Australian market, facilitating the creation and redemption of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), acting as a central platform for accessing issuers.

State Street flagged in May last year that the platform would hit local shores, having received jurisdictional approval around the time it launched in Singapore. The platform is part of State Street Digital.

State Street country head of Australia Tim Helyar commented: "Australia is one of the fastest growing ETF markets in the Asia Pacific region and this portal will be an important solution to meet the needs of clients in the country."

He noted, since 2018, ETF assets in Australia have risen from $41 billion to $147 billion, a compound annual growth rate of 29%.

State Steet head of global ETF product solutions Frank Koudelka said: "Our newly launched Fund Connect ETF portal will complete State Street's ETF servicing solutions in Australia, bringing clients a dynamic suite of offerings to meet the growing ETF markets."

For 15 years, Fund Connect ETF has connected authorised participants (APs) with global issuers. The portal offers access to around 1100 ETFs in several currencies from over 50 issuers. Currently, it caters to around 95 APs.

State Street global head of Fund Connect ETF Lori Coakley said: "In the Australian ETF market, the creation and redemption process still relies heavily on manual tasks including faxes."

We believe an electronic trading solution like the Fund Connect ETF Portal will bring significant value to ETF issuers and APs in Australia. Importantly, it will allow them to scale their businesses, drive efficiency and reduce operational risks."

One of Fund Connect ETF's significant features is the automated order placement solution, which, coupled with an integration into order management systems, offers a direct channel between market makers, APs, distributors, transfer agents, sub-advisors, sponsors, and direct access to ETFs.

"State Street has 30 years of experience servicing 47% of ETF assets globally," Koudelka said.

"Our long and deep experience has guided ETF issuers in Australia with industry best practices and offers them the most sophisticated tools to benefit from economies of scale."

Prior to October 2021, the Fund Connect platform was only available to issuers receiving securities services from State Street. It has been part of State Street's offering for close to two decades now.

Read more: State StreetETF PortalAsia PacificFrank KoudelkaLori CoakleyTim Helyar
