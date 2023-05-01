Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

SQM reveals top, worst rated ASX200 equities

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 1 MAY 2023   12:22PM

SQM Research is now applying its five-star rating system to ASX200 companies, with a new tool for financial advisers and high-net-worth investors.

Shares Professional is a new ratings service for the financial advice community, using SQM's quantitative research approach which is then qualitatively reviewed by peers. The aim is to identify investment opportunities in the medium to long term. Each ASX200 company is sub-rated on three factors: valuation, quality and momentum. The overall rating is an equal weighting of the three.

The ratings are overseen by analyst Otto Reith, alongside SQM managing director Louis Christopher, and are available to financial advisers for $49 a month or $550 a year.

In launching the service, SQM revealed that its top-rated company is Stanmore Resources with an overall rating of 3.75. This is followed by Wistech Global (3.65), AUB Group (3.6), Perseus Mining (3.59), and Cochlear (3.38).

The company to receive the poorest rating is HomeCo on 0.99. The other companies to sit at the bottom of the rankings are APM Human Services (1.11), The Star Entertainment Group (1.26), NexGen Energy (1.30), and BSP Financial Group (1.31).

The current median rating for all ASX-listed companies is 2.20, SQM noted.

"The introduction of ratings on Australian listed companies now completes our investment market research offering. As such, SQM Research is a full-service research organisation providing ratings, data and insights into direct equities, multi strategy SMA models, single strategy funds on all asset classes; and of course, real estate," Christopher said.

"We provide these services while keeping our conflicts to a bare minimum. We will never run a funds management business. We will never be a broker, nor a real estate agent. We will always put investors first and support the financial planning profession in that mandate."

Read more: SQM ResearchLouis ChristopherAPM Human ServicesAUB GroupBSP Financial GroupNexGen EnergyOtto ReithPerseus MiningShares ProfessionalStanmore ResourcesStar Entertainment GroupWistech Global
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC proceedings name Pendal board member
FICAP raises over $120k for charity
MLC Asset Management grows managed accounts offering
BlackRock launches ESG model portfolios
AUB Group hires chief executive
Advice dealer group appoints executive
Boutique fund manager bolsters investment team
Blue Sky chair steps down amid business restructure
Thought leadership: Building portfolios for market crises
Blue Sky funds downgraded after profit revisions

Editor's Choice

Australian Retirement Trust names risk heads

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:40PM
Australian Retirement Trust has promoted two people to more senior roles within the risk function.

ASX red alert: Soaring negative cash flows raise concerns

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:38PM
Research by Plato Investment Management found 28% of ASX-listed companies have negative cash flow - more than any nation in the MSCI World index.

Wingate launches third credit fund

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:30PM
The alternatives fund manager has launched its third credit fund to wholesale investors that invests in corporate debt opportunities in Australia and New Zealand.

Wendy Norris quits Future Fund

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:30PM
The Future Fund will need to reshuffle its investment team after the sudden resignation of the deputy chief investment officer.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Hill

STATE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
QIC LIMITED
From a young age, QIC State Investments chief investment officer Allison Hill was enamoured by the world of finance, but it took time to discover her true calling. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.