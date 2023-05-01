SQM reveals top, worst rated ASX200 equities

SQM Research is now applying its five-star rating system to ASX200 companies, with a new tool for financial advisers and high-net-worth investors.

Shares Professional is a new ratings service for the financial advice community, using SQM's quantitative research approach which is then qualitatively reviewed by peers. The aim is to identify investment opportunities in the medium to long term. Each ASX200 company is sub-rated on three factors: valuation, quality and momentum. The overall rating is an equal weighting of the three.

The ratings are overseen by analyst Otto Reith, alongside SQM managing director Louis Christopher, and are available to financial advisers for $49 a month or $550 a year.

In launching the service, SQM revealed that its top-rated company is Stanmore Resources with an overall rating of 3.75. This is followed by Wistech Global (3.65), AUB Group (3.6), Perseus Mining (3.59), and Cochlear (3.38).

The company to receive the poorest rating is HomeCo on 0.99. The other companies to sit at the bottom of the rankings are APM Human Services (1.11), The Star Entertainment Group (1.26), NexGen Energy (1.30), and BSP Financial Group (1.31).

The current median rating for all ASX-listed companies is 2.20, SQM noted.

"The introduction of ratings on Australian listed companies now completes our investment market research offering. As such, SQM Research is a full-service research organisation providing ratings, data and insights into direct equities, multi strategy SMA models, single strategy funds on all asset classes; and of course, real estate," Christopher said.

"We provide these services while keeping our conflicts to a bare minimum. We will never run a funds management business. We will never be a broker, nor a real estate agent. We will always put investors first and support the financial planning profession in that mandate."