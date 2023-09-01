Spire Capital, Oaktree launch wholesale fund

The Spire Oaktree Special Opportunities Fund offers wholesale investors exclusive access to opportunistic credit and special situations.

The fund builds on a three-year partnership between Spire Capital (Spire) and Californian-based Oaktree Capital Management (Oaktree) with Spire committing more than $340 million into Oaktree opportunistic credit strategies on behalf of Australian private investors and their advisers.

The investment strategy combines Oaktree's flagship 'good business, bad balance sheet' approach with a special situations strategy, targeted at operational turnarounds.

Already, Oaktree manages over $265 billion across its stable of funds with more than $74 billion committed to opportunistic credit and special situations.

According to Oaktree co-founder Howard Marks, the fund has been created at an opportune time to enable Australian wholesale investors to take advantage of current market conditions.

"I'm personally excited that Oaktree and Spire are extending their very constructive relationship through the creation of the Spire Oaktree Special Opportunities Fund," Marks said.

"The fund is focused on bargain hunting, the outlook for which is much improved. Bargains generally result from investor disillusionment, and the potential for this - like the level of interest rates - is more in the investor's favor than was the case in recent history."

Spire director and head of investments Stuart Haigh echoed Marks.

"We are delighted to be expanding the partnership with Oaktree at a time when the opportunity set is expanding rapidly," he said.

"With a global network, deep restructuring expertise and a wide range of flexible lending solutions, Oaktree has proven to generate strong returns through the cycle, particularly in times of distress. Spire is proud to be supporting local private investors and their advisors to diversify into asymmetric sources of returns."

The fund recently opened for applications and is expected to move to final close on November 17.