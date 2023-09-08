Spark adopts two fintechs

Spark Financial has partnered with two fintechs in a bid to help its financial advisers drive client growth.

Oko Adviser, a sustainability investing platform that uses advance analytics to source aligned solutions and avoid greenwashing among ETFs, managed funds, and shares.

Meanwhile, Voyant offers holistic financial advice and wealth management software. It partnered with Practifi last year and is used by global firms such as Lloyds Bank and St. James's Place.

Spark Financial Group chief executive Arthur Kallos said the partnership with Oko Platforms will be key to the dealer fulfilling the sustainability pillar of the profit-for-purpose model.

"There's an increasing desire for clients to work within sustainable value investments, and it's not just millennials and younger investors wanting to make a positive impact and drive meaningful change," he said.

"The two sets of software are complementary to one another and collectively work to strengthen the tool kit of our advisers, particularly important at a time when accessing quality, affordable financial advice is paramount."

Voyant vice president of business development for Australia and Europe Stephen Brown said the software is designed to remove the complexity around financial planning while enabling Spark advisers to visually demonstrate necessary cashflow levels at each life stage so clients can invest accordingly.

Oko Platforms chief executive Tom Culver commented that the platform aggregates sustainability data, making it available to advisers who can better inform clients on investment solutions appropriate to their personal sustainability preferences.

Spark currently has 80 financial advisers within its network, managing more than $1.5 billion in funds under management.