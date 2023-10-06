Spaceship Super dumps admin fee waiver

Spaceship Super will no longer waive administration fees for members with less than $6000 in their account.

From November 6, Spaceship Super members with a balance of $6000 or less will begin paying an administration fee of $1.50 week, or $78 a year.

In accordance with the Protecting Your Super rules, the fees will be capped at 3% of the balance and anything charged in excess of this will be rebated back to the member.

"We want to emphasise that decisions such as these are made with careful consideration," Spaceship Super said.

"This decision allows the fund to reinvest into our technology, team and product, and continue to create a sustainable fund that lasts for years to come, with a pricing structure that is fair and equitable for everyone."

The increased cost will be somewhat offset for some members by a reduction made to the variable administration fee for its GrowthX investment option, implemented on September 1.

The fee was reduced from 0.720% of a member's balance to 0.693%. This reduction is in addition to a reduction made to the option's investment fee in May and to the buy/sell spread in July.

All up, the cost of the product for a $50,000 balance has reduced from $536 to $503.