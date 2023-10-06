Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Spaceship Super dumps admin fee waiver

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 6 OCT 2023   12:50PM

Spaceship Super will no longer waive administration fees for members with less than $6000 in their account.

From November 6, Spaceship Super members with a balance of $6000 or less will begin paying an administration fee of $1.50 week, or $78 a year.

In accordance with the Protecting Your Super rules, the fees will be capped at 3% of the balance and anything charged in excess of this will be rebated back to the member.

"We want to emphasise that decisions such as these are made with careful consideration," Spaceship Super said.

"This decision allows the fund to reinvest into our technology, team and product, and continue to create a sustainable fund that lasts for years to come, with a pricing structure that is fair and equitable for everyone."

The increased cost will be somewhat offset for some members by a reduction made to the variable administration fee for its GrowthX investment option, implemented on September 1.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

The fee was reduced from 0.720% of a member's balance to 0.693%. This reduction is in addition to a reduction made to the option's investment fee in May and to the buy/sell spread in July.

All up, the cost of the product for a $50,000 balance has reduced from $536 to $503.

Read more: Spaceship Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Spaceship secures $6m, plans new offering
Diversa loses key super fund mandate
Spaceship told to cease super, funds distribution
Equity Trustees, OnePath dominate choice heatmap failure
Spaceship reduces headcount, reorganises executive team
Spaceship chair banned for two years
New trustee for Student Super, NEOS Super
New trustee for Spaceship
Spaceship Super gets boost from Voyager

Editor's Choice

Aussies largely unsure of legacy plan: Research

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:54PM
While 67% of Australians feel confident they'll be able to leave a legacy when they pass away, only 14% actually have a plan in place to do so, according to new research from Generation Life (Gen Life).

Worst-performing Choice options revealed

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:46PM
The prudential regulator has released granular details on the Choice products that delivered poor returns, revealing which options failed members in the 2023 financial year.

Spaceship Super dumps admin fee waiver

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
Spaceship Super will no longer waive administration fees for members with less than $6000 in their account.

Adviser cops 10-year sentence

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
A former financial adviser who took more than $10 million from clients to fund his lavish lifestyle will spend the next 10 years in jail.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
24-25

12th Annual Australian Microcap Investment Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jacki Ellis

HEAD OF RETIREMENT SEGMENT
AWARE SUPER
As Australia shifts to meet demands from the millions set to retire over the next decade, Aware Super head of retirement Jacki Ellis rises to the challenge, motivated by a love of problem solving. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.