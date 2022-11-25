Sovereign wealth funds increase investment horizons, private market exposure

Sovereign wealth funds have continued to extend their investment time horizons in reaction to high levels of volatility, increasing allocations to illiquid private markets, an Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management study said.

The Invesco study, which captured the views of 139 chief investment officers, heads of asset classes and senior portfolio strategists at 81 sovereign wealth funds, and 58 central banks, managing a combined US$23 trillion also found that allocations to fixed income fell, while equity allocations increased.

This year, on average, fixed income allocations are 27% (down from 30%) while equity allocations are at 32% (up from 28%). Further, allocations to illiquid alternatives continued to climb steadily; sovereign investors now have an average of 26% of their portfolio designated to alternative investments.

Meanwhile, the study results indicated that sovereign investors preeminent concerns pertain to inflation shocks, rising interest rates and the war in Eastern Europe.

The end of macro predictability and persistent inflation has sent sovereigns back to the drawing board, left to ruminate how to best position their portfolios in 2023.

"Respondents this year noted that they have been forced to develop a new set of macro assumptions, including higher levels of inflation and higher long-term interest rates, and were attempting to resolve how these assumptions influence the relative outlook for different asset classes," the study said.

"The overriding feeling was one of uncertainty and an environment in which decision-making had become much harder."

Nevertheless, some respondents highlighted real assets, including real estate, infrastructure, and renewables, as investments that will provide cashflows that could prove to be resilient in a low-growth inflationary environment.

One surveyed sovereign wealth manager explained: "Real assets can act as an inflation hedge as their values tend to be highly correlated with inflation. We have always invested in real estate, infrastructure, and renewables, as the values of these assets provide us with a significant amount of protection from inflation."

Pertaining to the Ukraine invasion, the study said that prior to the war, Europe was often regarded as an attractive destination for capital thanks to its favourable valuations. However, there has been a palpable reversion in this sentiment.

"For many, the invasion weakened Europe's growth prospects, while also making it harder to contain inflation, and in doing so made for a potentially toxic recipe for stagflation," the study said.

Instead, respondents are deploying capital to the US and APAC, with 33% and 23% expecting to increase their allocations to these respective markets.