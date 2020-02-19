NEWS
SMSF
SMSFs interrupted in 2019: SuperConcepts
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 FEB 2020   2:52PM

In providing a technical update, SuperConcepts general manager of technical services Peter Burgess has said many of the reforms set to impact SMSFs proposed last year are still yet to eventuate.

Speaking at the 2020 SMSF Association conference, Burgess said that when it comes to legislation, 2019 was "interrupted".

He pointed out that several pieces of legislation with a proposed start date of 1 January 2020 haven't actually been passed into law.

"The government was in election mode when the budget was announced last year though, so most of the measures were good news for SMSFs," he said.

One proposed change that has not yet been made law would see people over the age of 65 no longer required to meet the work test.

"The government clearly does not like the work test. They've been chipping away at it," Burgess said.

He predicted that the government will remove the work test for certain demographics, highlighting small business owners as an example of a group that is sometimes disadvantaged by the work test.

Burgess touched briefly on the ATO's investment diversification in SMSFs works - which is seeking to reduce the number of SMSFs with a majority of assets in property.

Burgess pointed out that the ATO's letters and audits on this matter all went to SMSFs with LRBAs.

"Just imagine if there was a property market crash," Burgess said.

"And the ATO is sitting on all this data about SMSFs and they've done nothing with it."

Bring-forward arrangements were highlighted by Burgess as something that requires clarification.

While the legislation on the issue hasn't been passed, Assistant Minister Jane Hume did say the government was committed to those changes becoming law.

In terms of legislation that did pass in 2019, Treasury Laws Amendment Bill 2019 was passed into law on 2 October 2019.

This introduces the Super Guarantee opt-out which allows workers with multiple employers to opt-out by applying for an employer shortfall exemption certificate every year.

He said there are a lot of clients on high incomes with multiple employers so it was important for SMSF specialists to understand the new law.

However, employers can ignore the request to opt-out of SG payments and keep paying them.

"Given these clients are likely to be senior in their organisations, you would think their employers would agree," he added.

