SMSFA calls for budget amendments

The SMSF Association is urging Canberra to address legacy pensions and extend the temporary absence rule for non-residents in its first budget.

In the Associations submissions, chief executive John Maroney highlighted several key measures that remain outstanding and are "significant" for the SMSF sector.

"They relate to the two-year amnesty for legacy pensions conversions and the removal of the active member test and the extension of the temporary absence rule for non-residents from two to five years. Both measures were intended to apply from July 2022," he explained.

"These measures are important reforms for the SMSF sector, and we ask the government and treasury to undertake the necessary industry consultation and progress the required legislation as a priority."

Maroney outlined the overarching themes of its submission are simplification, review, and the modernisation of the sector.

Within this framework, the association has identified eight issues where this can be achieved.

The first point raised is around simplifying transfer balance caps (TBC) the association said the indexation of TBC has added more complexity.

It acknowledged the shift from having a single cap to individual caps "ranging from $1.6 to $1.7 million" has caused confusion and increased cost.

Reducing the number of total super balance (TSB) thresholds was identified next.

The association explained that the introduction of multiple TSB thresholds has added to super's complexity, so reducing its number would be an important reform.

Following on, rewording or modifying the non-arm's length income (NALI) provisions with new principles was also pointed out.

It said the introduction of the non-arm's length expenditure (NALE) rules from July 2018 will have far-reaching and unjustifiable consequences for superannuation.

"The rules should be re-worded or re-drafted to require the Commissioner of Taxation to decide that the section applies and to allow trustees to rectify transactions in certain situations," it said.

The association added that removing cancellation fees that apply to approved SMSF auditors, in order to provide equitable treatment with registered company auditors, would remove a significant financial barrier.

It further highlighted removing ambiguity regarding the application of the design and distribution obligations and target market determinations to SMSFs.

"These provisions should not apply to establishing an SMSF, adding a new member, or when starting a pension," it said.

Next, it highlighted indexing key small business capital gains tax concession thresholds and said some of these thresholds have not been reviewed or updated for a considerable period.

Protecting an individual's unused concessional contributions cap followed.

"Under this measure the Commissioner of Taxation would be given the necessary powers to apply such amounts to the relevant year of income," it said.

Lastly the association recommended providing practical regulatory and compliance relief for minor breaches of the non-geared unit trust rules.

"Currently remediation is strictly limited to the winding up of the unit trust that can be costly and have a severe impact on the fund."

It concluded that temporary measures adopted by the Commissioner of Taxation due to COVID-19 have demonstrated that such a framework, with the right setting, can function appropriately.