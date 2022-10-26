Small wins for some pensioners

The Labor government has delivered small wins to pensioners in its Budget, but not all will reap the benefits.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has increased pensioners' earnings amount, with the temporary income bank top up to increase from $7800 to $11,800, before their pension is reduced.

Older Australians will also be able to earn an extra $4000 without losing any of their pension due to a one-off bonus that aims to incentivise them into the workforce.

Chalmers has further increased the income threshold for the Commonwealth Seniors Health Card.

For singles, it will jump from $61,284 to $90,000, and for couples from $98,054 to $144,000.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Mercer senior partner and global pension expert David Knox said the government is merely responding to cost-of-living pressures and delivering on promises made in the election campaign.

"I think the government did the right thing by alleviating some of that cost-of-living pressure by being a little bit generous in those areas," he said.

"Increasing deeming rates because rates are rising would have put more pressure on pensioners where they are already under cost-of-living pressures."

He says it's a win - but not for all.

"Only people on the margin will be slightly better off. For instance, there will be some who are now eligible for the health card. There will be the deeming rate so again some may be earning a little bit more on the term deposit, but it's not a lot," Knox said.

"And of course, for pensioners, who have very little money other than the pension, there's no change. The government is not physically handing out lots of money to pensioners. It's just at the margin, there will be people who will now get a little bit more."

Knox makes it clear that he does not see this as a shift towards a universal pension that would allow retirees to earn as much as possible from investments or work and still receive the pension.

"I don't think any developments are moving towards a universal pension, I wouldn't read it in that light at all," he explained.

"The government clearly wants to reduce the deficit and make its financial position is stronger. It's not looking for extra expenditure, it's also recognising that there are financial pressures in terms of aged care and NDIS."

"So instead of someone earning half a percent, or 1%, on their term deposit they are now earning 2%, it's a small addition it cant be classified as a big change."

Knox added that there is one change he would like to be seen made in the future.

"Changing the asset tests which reduces your pension by $3 a fortnight for every thousand dollars of assets you have," he said.

"Now that's a very steep test, it means that there are circumstances where individuals who are saving either inside or outside their super actually gain very little if anything because the more super you have the less pension you get."

He would like to see a drop from $3 to $2 per fortnight.

"I recognise that would be a fairer system but would also increase the age pension bill which is not what the government is trying to do currently but it is something we've been advocating," Knox said.

Another adjustment would be to look at the retirement system as a whole.

"[Assistant treasurer and financial services] minister Jones has said he wants to look at the objectives of superannuation, my point is that we should also look at the objectives of the whole retirement income system which includes the Age Pension," Knox says.

If you look at the two combined, the role of income and assets as the Age Pension and super integrate will work together, he says.

"It is complicated, the retirement income review said it's complex, I think within that there are some disincentives in the system so it's not quite as efficient as it could be. That's where I come back to the assets. If that was moderated, not removed, just moderated, then I think the incentives to save outside for your retirement will be clearer," Knox said.

"Again, we are likely to see more people over time, use the home equity arrangement to fund their retirement so there is another component of the system which the retirement income review talks about."

Knox doesn't believe another retirement income review is needed to fix the system, but some broad objectives will be helpful.

"One is poverty alleviation, that's the real purpose of the Age Pension," he said.

"Secondly, I think we need an objective to enable most Australians to maintain broad living standards during their retirement years."