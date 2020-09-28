NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Technology
Six Park, Rollit Wealth announce partnership
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 28 SEP 2020   11:26AM

Rollit Wealth has announced a new partnership with Six Park, set to help its members gain greater visibility across their investments.

The partnership, which will also provide a low-cost solution for those looking to invest in the share market, would help Six Park extend its footprint into vertical markets, co-chief executive Nuvan Aranwela said.

"These sorts of partnerships just make sense for us because they perfectly align with our core value of helping more Australians access simple, affordable, diversified and risk-appropriate investments," he said.

"Our offering plugs effortlessly into platforms like Rollit because our service is online, straight-forward and low cost."

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

Rollit Wealth provides subscription services to individuals, as well as a solution for corporates.  It features a superannuation performance tracker, as well as property valuation and market data. It also boasts banking, credit and spending analysis, a salary and work benefits tracker, financial advice and "everyday rewards".

Aranwela believes the new integration "makes sense" for both employers and employees alike.

"As an employee, understanding and making the most of your financial position, and being able to start or grow your path to financial wellbeing is important - particularly as services like ours make investment management far more accessible to people than has been the case in the past," Aranwela said.

"As employers, helping your team in this way makes for a more compelling and meaningful employee value proposition."

Rollit Wealth chief executive Mark MacLeod said the platform was excited to offer its users access to affordable investment management.

"We believe everyone deserves the opportunity to live their best financial life," he said.

"It worries us that many working Australians are risking their pay cheques chasing short-term gains in the volatile COVID-19 share market."

Employees will now be able to access low-cost, diversified investments guided by Six Park's investment advisory committee, he said.

"We believe this is a great investment approach for everyday Australians seeking to achieve their financial goals," MacLeod said.

In the low interest rate and volatile market environment, many Australians see an opportunity to invest but are unsure of how to take the plunge, Aranwela added.

"Some jump in with limited knowledge - that's why we saw ASIC issue a warning to novice investors and day-traders in May - while others just miss out altogether," he said.

"The world is changing and so is the financial landscape - more Australians want and desperately need financial guidance, but many of those people don't have the budget for elaborate advice or fees."

Scaled digital advice is an effective solution for this demographic, Aranwela said.

"We've seen it happen in the US and the UK, accelerated during times of economic uncertainty, and we're seeing the same pattern here in Australia," he said.

Read more: Six ParkRollit WealthNuvan AranwelaMark MacLeod
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Six Park eyes advisers, appoints head
Robo users double down during COVID-19
Roll-it Super expands offering
Superannuation fund comparison tool launches
Ex-industry super fund chief joins robo-adviser
Robo-advice users in for the long haul
Wealth and investment leads Aussie fintech
Editor's Choice
Watermark LIC seeks restructure
KANIKA SOOD
A Watermark-managed LIC is proposing to convert to an unlisted managed fund, as a group of investors seek to replace Geoff Wilson and John Abernethy on its board.
New role for former Credit Suisse Australia chief
KANIKA SOOD
Ares Management Corporation has appointed a new chair for Australia and New Zealand for its Ares SSG business, hiring Credit Suisse Australia's former chief executive.
IRESS caves in, ups OneVue bid
KANIKA SOOD
Nearly four months after IRESS bid to acquire OneVue for 40 cents a share, it has finally upped the price to 43 cents in a final offer.
Cbus appoints new investment leadership role
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $54 billion industry fund has appointed a chief operating officer, investments.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
29
VIC Investment Discussion Group 
SEP
29
FPA MELBOURNE CHAPTER WEBINAR - MANAGING THE CORONACOASTER 
SEP
29
WIS SA: IN CONVERSATION WITH DASCIA BENNETT 
SEP
30
WA Member Services Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something LDWhgTzs