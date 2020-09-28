Six Park, Rollit Wealth announce partnership

Rollit Wealth has announced a new partnership with Six Park, set to help its members gain greater visibility across their investments.

The partnership, which will also provide a low-cost solution for those looking to invest in the share market, would help Six Park extend its footprint into vertical markets, co-chief executive Nuvan Aranwela said.

"These sorts of partnerships just make sense for us because they perfectly align with our core value of helping more Australians access simple, affordable, diversified and risk-appropriate investments," he said.

"Our offering plugs effortlessly into platforms like Rollit because our service is online, straight-forward and low cost."

Rollit Wealth provides subscription services to individuals, as well as a solution for corporates. It features a superannuation performance tracker, as well as property valuation and market data. It also boasts banking, credit and spending analysis, a salary and work benefits tracker, financial advice and "everyday rewards".

Aranwela believes the new integration "makes sense" for both employers and employees alike.

"As an employee, understanding and making the most of your financial position, and being able to start or grow your path to financial wellbeing is important - particularly as services like ours make investment management far more accessible to people than has been the case in the past," Aranwela said.

"As employers, helping your team in this way makes for a more compelling and meaningful employee value proposition."

Rollit Wealth chief executive Mark MacLeod said the platform was excited to offer its users access to affordable investment management.

"We believe everyone deserves the opportunity to live their best financial life," he said.

"It worries us that many working Australians are risking their pay cheques chasing short-term gains in the volatile COVID-19 share market."

Employees will now be able to access low-cost, diversified investments guided by Six Park's investment advisory committee, he said.

"We believe this is a great investment approach for everyday Australians seeking to achieve their financial goals," MacLeod said.

In the low interest rate and volatile market environment, many Australians see an opportunity to invest but are unsure of how to take the plunge, Aranwela added.

"Some jump in with limited knowledge - that's why we saw ASIC issue a warning to novice investors and day-traders in May - while others just miss out altogether," he said.

"The world is changing and so is the financial landscape - more Australians want and desperately need financial guidance, but many of those people don't have the budget for elaborate advice or fees."

Scaled digital advice is an effective solution for this demographic, Aranwela said.

"We've seen it happen in the US and the UK, accelerated during times of economic uncertainty, and we're seeing the same pattern here in Australia," he said.