NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Six Park launches ESG options
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 15 JAN 2021   11:35AM

Six Park has launched its first range of sustainable portfolios in partnership with a Melbourne-based financial advice firm.

The online investment manager partnered with Summerhill Financial Services to deliver sustainable portfolio options to existing clients late last year.

Six Park said since making the sustainable options available, around one in three clients have chosen the sustainable option.

The new portfolios consist of sustainability-oriented ETFs which provide exposure to Australian and international equities (both hedged and unhedged), excluding emerging markets. ETFs used include E200 by State Street, Vanguard's VESG and BetaShares' HETH.

The minimum investment in the options is $5000 and fees start at $9.95 a month, according to Six Park's website.

"We've reviewed the sustainable ETFs currently available on the Australian Stock Exchange, and we've carefully considered their relative benefits and drawbacks," Six Park co-chief executive Pat Garrett said.

"There's a growing number of sustainable ETFs but they vary widely in the way they've been constructed, so Six Park's Investment Advisory Committee spent considerable time examining the available options as part of their decision-making process."

The importance of sustainable investing will continue to be grow over time, he added.

"Research shows this is the way the industry is heading - in the ASX 2020 Investor Study we saw that interest in ESG investing was a priority for the next generation of investors, and these investors are the future clients of Australian financial planners and accountants," Garrett said.

"We're excited to be partnering with Summerhill, which is a future-led practice that understands the importance of both digital engagement and sustainable investment as part of their business strategy."

Summerhill Financial founder Caroline Bell said she is excited to be partnering with Six Park as it ramps up its digital offerings.

"Sustainable portfolios were an important factor in our decision to partner with Six Park, as this is an area of considerable importance to ensure we can provide clients with services that align with their attitudes toward responsible investing," Bell said.

"We plan to move further into the digital space to help fill the advice gap with affordable and accessible financial advice options."

Bell said last year saw many people realise the importance of providing access to financial advice and assistance, though many were unsure where to begin.

"Many people want to build wealth but don't necessarily need financial strategy advice," she said.

"The goal of our online investment advice solution is to provide these people a low-cost professional solution that gives them control over their money and transparency over both investments and fees."

Read more: Six ParkESGCaroline BellSummerhill Financial ServicesPat GarrettASXAustralian Stock ExchangeBetaSharesState StreetVanguardVESG
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
What you read in 2020
Arowana winds up LIC
Real AM considers listing new REIT
BlackRock results reveal Aladdin trajectory
Macquarie IM the nation's largest manager
SS&C withdraws Link offer
FS team picks: The top stories for 2020
State Street launches new data platform
ETF industry revenues revealed
Australia bottoms out on fund disclosure
Editor's Choice
First Sentier launches infrastructure fund
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:41PM
First Sentier Investors has launched a new US-listed infrastructure fund that is managed locally.
Ignition Advice expands team
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:32PM
Digital advice technology provider Ignition Advice has appointed a business development director for APAC, as it grows its global team.
Citi unifies global wealth management business
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Citi has overhauled its wealth management business, bringing together its global consumer banking and institutional client operations.
IFM impersonated in scam
ELIZA BAVIN
IFM Investors has become the subject of an email scam as it also battles claims it overvalued certain assets.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something EhQvh82Q