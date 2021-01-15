Six Park launches ESG options

Six Park has launched its first range of sustainable portfolios in partnership with a Melbourne-based financial advice firm.

The online investment manager partnered with Summerhill Financial Services to deliver sustainable portfolio options to existing clients late last year.

Six Park said since making the sustainable options available, around one in three clients have chosen the sustainable option.

The new portfolios consist of sustainability-oriented ETFs which provide exposure to Australian and international equities (both hedged and unhedged), excluding emerging markets. ETFs used include E200 by State Street, Vanguard's VESG and BetaShares' HETH.

The minimum investment in the options is $5000 and fees start at $9.95 a month, according to Six Park's website.

"We've reviewed the sustainable ETFs currently available on the Australian Stock Exchange, and we've carefully considered their relative benefits and drawbacks," Six Park co-chief executive Pat Garrett said.

"There's a growing number of sustainable ETFs but they vary widely in the way they've been constructed, so Six Park's Investment Advisory Committee spent considerable time examining the available options as part of their decision-making process."

The importance of sustainable investing will continue to be grow over time, he added.

"Research shows this is the way the industry is heading - in the ASX 2020 Investor Study we saw that interest in ESG investing was a priority for the next generation of investors, and these investors are the future clients of Australian financial planners and accountants," Garrett said.

"We're excited to be partnering with Summerhill, which is a future-led practice that understands the importance of both digital engagement and sustainable investment as part of their business strategy."

Summerhill Financial founder Caroline Bell said she is excited to be partnering with Six Park as it ramps up its digital offerings.

"Sustainable portfolios were an important factor in our decision to partner with Six Park, as this is an area of considerable importance to ensure we can provide clients with services that align with their attitudes toward responsible investing," Bell said.

"We plan to move further into the digital space to help fill the advice gap with affordable and accessible financial advice options."

Bell said last year saw many people realise the importance of providing access to financial advice and assistance, though many were unsure where to begin.

"Many people want to build wealth but don't necessarily need financial strategy advice," she said.

"The goal of our online investment advice solution is to provide these people a low-cost professional solution that gives them control over their money and transparency over both investments and fees."